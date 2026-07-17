New London Plan reaction: affordable home targets ‘considered and thoughtful’

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The new London Plan launched yesterday with plans to shift to borough-by-borough affordable housing targets to maximise housebuilding in the capital. Stephen Delahunty rounds up the sector’s response
The plan came after Sir Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, lowered the affordable housing target to 20% in October last year.
Under the new proposals, one third of London boroughs will return to a target of 35% affordable housing on new developments from 2028.
Sir Sadiq stressed that the policy was flexible and it was his “long-term ambition” to return to a 35% affordable housing threshold across London as market conditions improved.
The new London Plan covers a 10-year period, but boroughs will be able to move up bands to the 35% threshold if economic conditions improve and they provide evidence showing improved viability.
One sector professional has described this flexibility as “considered and thoughtful”.
Here, Inside Housing has rounded up the sector’s immediate reaction.
Jason Perry, London Councils’ executive member for planning, infrastructure and regeneration: “The development of the London Plan must be a collaborative process, with boroughs closely involved in shaping policies that are effective and deliverable locally.
“As local planning authorities, London boroughs are responsible for preparing local plans and determining most planning applications. This gives boroughs a key role in delivering housing, infrastructure and growth across the capital.
“London boroughs make decisions on more than 45,000 planning applications each year. As of 2025, boroughs have granted planning permission for over 300,000 homes in the capital.
“While each borough will respond to the consultation based on its own circumstances and priorities, London Councils welcomes the opportunity to reflect boroughs’ shared interests and perspectives as the collective voice of local government in the capital.
“We want a deliverable London Plan that recognises boroughs’ role in delivering more homes, supporting infrastructure and sustainable economic growth. To be effective, the plan should be grounded in the realities of local delivery, recognising the constraints boroughs face and setting realistic and achievable expectations.”
Clare Miller, group chief executive at Clarion Housing Group: “Every day we see what London’s housing shortage means for the families on our waiting lists, with many spending anxious years hoping for a stable, affordable home, so we welcome a more flexible approach to viability that will get more of those homes built for those who urgently need them.
“No single organisation can meet London’s housing need alone, and Clarion looks forward to deepening our partnership with the mayor and boroughs across the capital to build the next generation of social and affordable housing.”
Fiona Fletcher-Smith, group chief executive of L&Q: “We welcome the mayor’s ambition to accelerate the delivery of affordable homes and create the conditions for sustainable growth across London.
“At a time when housing need remains acute, a strategic approach that supports investment, unlocks development opportunities and prioritises affordability is essential. The draft London Plan recognises both the scale of London’s housing challenge and the importance of partnership in addressing it.
“We particularly support the focus on maximising affordable housing delivery, making effective use of land, and ensuring that growth is accompanied by the infrastructure, green spaces and services that communities need to thrive.
“As one of London’s largest housing associations, we look forward to working with the Greater London Authority, boroughs and partners across the sector to help deliver the genuinely affordable homes that Londoners need, while creating stronger, more inclusive and sustainable neighbourhoods for the future.”
Concern with the affordability of schemes has been being raised across the sector for some time. Earlier this year, the boss of Berkeley claimed that house builders “can no longer invest” in London after its 790-home development was rejected for the second time.
The mayor and central government slashed the capital’s affordable housing target to 20% as part of a time-limited “emergency” package to unblock stalled sites.
Under the emergency measures, development plans submitted until 31 March 2028 can qualify for a ‘fast-track’ planning route with 20% affordable housing. If the development exceeds the number of affordable homes required, it can access government grant to help fund the additional homes.
The cut to affordable housing thresholds has proven politically divisive. A judicial review against the policy has been launched by three London boroughs, two of which turned from Labour to Green in the May local elections.
Craig Carson, regional managing director at Barratt London: “It’s great to see a slimmed-down, more strategic London Plan, with such a positive focus on housing delivery.
“The draft plan rightly acknowledges the reality that space in the capital is limited, and that making the best use of land – both by bringing forward new sites and unlocking the potential of existing ones – will be critical.
“A more strategic spatial approach is equally welcome, and clearer place designations should help create greater certainty and support delivery.
“Given the significant increase in the cost of delivering housing, it is encouraging to see a considered and thoughtful approach to affordable housing requirements, with different targets for different types of development and different parts of London, reflecting the varied circumstances across the capital.
“As the consultation progresses, it will be important that policymakers continue to engage with those responsible for delivering homes on the ground, to help make this the strongest possible plan and ensure it maximises the delivery of the homes London needs.”
Nancy Hawker, policy and research officer at London Gypsies and Travellers: “We are cautiously encouraged by the new explicit inclusion of facilities for supporting nomadic ways of life in the draft London Plan.
“We also welcome the setting of minimum targets for delivering Gypsy and Traveller accommodation in London by 2037. We are not surprised that the target figures are too low, as we have been studying the London needs assessment for three years.
“In boroughs all over London, families are stuck in unsuitable housing while waiting for caravan pitches that never come, no matter what the numbers. In overcrowded homeless shelters, children are not only experiencing harm to their health and education, like too many other children in our city, but they are also losing the cultural skills for living in Travelling collectives.
“London Gypsies and Travellers will continue to push, in the first instance, for one new culturally suitable Gypsy or Traveller site in each borough. Our community members recount with a mixture of resignation and scepticism how we have stood at this turning point – a new London Plan – multiple times since 2004.
“After many downplayed figures and broken promises, no additional site was opened. London’s communities now watch with vigilant optimism as a few small patches of the capital – Lewisham, Camden, Ealing, Enfield and Islington – finalise local plans that are at long last making space for Gypsies and Travellers in inclusive, diverse neighbourhoods.”
Darragh Hurley, chief executive of Mount Anvil: “At Mount Anvil, we welcome the mayor’s response to the mounting challenges of building more new homes for Londoners. In particular, we are encouraged to see the focus on new homes delivery in the new London Plan, and ongoing efforts to remove unnecessary roadblocks.”
Dan Wilson Craw, deputy chief executive of Generation Rent: “Homes are the foundations of our lives, but too many renters in London are stuck paying unaffordable rents while spending decades on social housing waiting lists.
“Creating many more genuinely affordable homes will be critical to making sure all Londoners can live and thrive in the capital. It’s particularly important to consider all opportunities to build homes, including close to railway stations in the green belt.
“We’re pleased to see the mayor set out this plan and look forward to scrutinising it over the coming months to make sure it delivers for renters.”
James Stevens, director of cities at the Home Builders Federation: “London’s housing affordability crisis is a challenge to the capital’s economic and social prospects, so it is encouraging that the mayor is focusing on improving the viability of new housing in this draft London Plan.
“Housing delivery has declined in recent years so a renewed emphasis on reducing administrative complexity and a streamlined planning process is welcome. We look forward to engaging constructively through the consultation to ensure these positive intentions translate into accelerated delivery on the ground.”
Pip Prongué, executive managing director of Wates Residential: “Housing is fundamental to London’s long-term growth, competitiveness and investability, which is why we welcome a London Plan that seeks to align housing delivery with the capital’s wider economic ambitions.
“The focus on regeneration, brownfield development and creating the conditions for investment reflects many of the challenges and opportunities we see on the ground.
“As one of London’s leading regeneration partners, we know that unlocking complex sites and accelerating delivery depends on collaboration. Wates Residential is ready to build on its work with the [Greater London Authority], boroughs and partners across the sector to deliver the affordable homes and sustainable communities London needs to thrive.”
John Dickie, chief executive at BusinessLDN: “This new draft London Plan has a critical role to play in shaping development across the city, helping businesses to grow and ensuring the capital remains the best place in the world.
“At a time when developers are facing a perfect storm, it’s welcome that City Hall has listened to calls for this version of the plan to be more streamlined and strategic than the previous iteration.
“With all types of development in London facing severe headwinds, it’s clear that we need to go further and faster to support delivery. As part of this, the new government must devolve powers and resources to enable London to invest in the infrastructure projects that are critical to unlocking sites for housebuilding and development across the city.
“Innovative public-private financing models are also vital if we are to see the investment that the city needs to support sustainable growth.”
Christina Calderato, director of strategy at Transport for London: “The London Plan recognises the vital role of transport in supporting and unlocking housing and ensuring that development is sustainable – a link this new draft embeds more strongly than ever before.
“In order to deliver the scale of housing that Londoners need, it will be critical to continue investing in transport infrastructure and commit to schemes including the West London Orbital, Bakerloo line extension and further metro-isation alongside ongoing investment in the existing network.”
Nicholle Kingsley, partner at Mishcon de Reya: “The draft London Plan, which has been simplified with additional flexibility on delivery expectations, is an important step towards helping improve housing delivery and economic growth, but on its own won’t unlock the homes London needs.
“At the same time as all parties are looking to accelerate housing delivery, developers are also being asked to absorb new building safety requirements, environmental regulation and additional levies, all of which affect viability.
“If we want to see a meaningful increase in housing delivery, we need to look at prioritising the most important aspects rather than expecting developers to subsidise the entirety. Otherwise, any improvements will be offset by increasing costs and complexity elsewhere and development delivery will not improve.
“The real opportunity is to create a development environment that is fair and proportionate and gives investors the confidence to bring forward viable schemes.”
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