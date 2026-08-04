Onward’s new CEO sets out his ambitious growth plans and how he hopes Andy Burnham will deliver for housing in the North West #UKhousing

The transfer involved seven areas of the city being regenerated, which Mr Livingstone oversaw as the fund manager for the project at Savills in 2006, after he had left Currie & Brown.

This handover of 80,000 homes from the city council to the newly formed housing association Glasgow Housing Association remains the biggest social housing stock transfer in UK history.

Mr Livingstone started out as a quantity surveyor, managing major infrastructure projects, from roads and railways to airports and hospitals. Then, in 1995, he was appointed by consultancy Currie & Brown to oversee a housing stock transfer in Glasgow.

We spoke to Mr Livingstone via a Teams call to his office in Didsbury, to find out what makes him tick, his expectations of the new prime minister and what’s next for Onward.

Mr Burnham says he wants growth in “every postcode” and council housebuilding rates to rival their post-war peak – so it seems to be an ideal time to be leading a landlord in the region.

Our interview comes as the UK’s centre of political gravity moves decidedly northwards. Days before our chat, new prime minister Andy Burnham made a speech pledging to set up a branch of his Downing Street office in the region; just weeks later, he held the first meeting of ‘No 10 North’ in Manchester.

He then became executive director of growth, where he oversaw Onward securing its first strategic partnership with Homes England, and since February has been chief executive, taking over from long-serving incumbent Bronwen Rapley.

That was nearly a decade ago. The “life-changing decision” allowed Mr Livingstone to take on the executive director of property role at Onward, a 36,000-home housing association spread across four counties: Merseyside, Greater Manchester, Cheshire and Lancashire.

Fortunately, they landed on their feet. “I think we were adopted by the town,” he tells Inside Housing, “because we were quite unique and unusual. We’re Scottish, there aren’t many Scottish people around.”

Sandy Livingstone’s journey to become boss of one of the North West’s biggest social landlords began with a 200-mile house move. He and his family uprooted their lives from Hamilton, the old mining town in Scotland where he grew up, to Macclesfield.

He saw people moving from poor to good-quality housing and reconnecting to the city centre and job opportunities, which is “hard to step away from”, he says.

It remains his attitude to the sector. “Once you’re in social housing, it’s really hard to get back out, because of the good that you do for the communities you work for.”

One that stands out in his mind is Sighthill in Glasgow, the 1960s estate that featured in the 2020 Booker Prize-winning novel Shuggie Bain, and was a known byword for deprivation before the £250m regeneration was approved, according to the local press.

Mr Livingstone describes how the cluster of 10 high-rise blocks was cut off from the city centre by a motorway built in the middle. After the stock transfer, he says, the towers were taken down and the area got a bridge connecting it to two of the city’s universities, its cathedral and main arterial route.

Despite “probably not” wanting to be chief executive when he moved to Onward, Mr Livingstone has taken on the role because “we do good in communities. I know we do. It’s the ability to do greater good over the next period of time – that’s what drives me.”

Mr Livingstone is originally from a mining family, and he has seen the impact of affordable housing on people’s health and life opportunities. It was the similarities between where he grew up and the post-industrial communities in the North West that drew him to leave Scotland.

“It felt like where I came from, and it felt like somewhere that I knew that the work I did would make a difference,” he says. “The communities I work with feel familiar to me. I recognise them.”

The father of four still maintains a link to Hamilton as a supporter of its football team, but has also got stuck into community life in Macclesfield over the past decade. The old mill town’s landscape feels familiar and is “suitably connected to big hills”, he says.

Outside of work, the former rugby player practises yoga and helps look after a community garden on Saturday mornings.

Mr Livingstone was a Labour town councillor for three years, including terms as deputy mayor and mayor of Macclesfield. He stood down when he became chief executive of Onward after judging it to be a conflict of interest.

‘Manchesterism’

Speaking of Labour, I’m keen to find out what Mr Livingstone thinks Mr Burnham’s elevation to prime minister could mean for housing. The former mayor of Greater Manchester has already pledged to move power and funding away from Westminster and to scale up council housebuilding to post-war levels.

Mr Livingstone expects the new prime minister will be rolling out more investment to the North’s post-industrial communities – like those Onward works with – which have been “left behind” by the current system where cash is distributed on the basis of growth.

He makes the economic argument for changing this: it will not only help bring down spending on welfare, temporary accommodation and health, but makes sense given that the North of England has one of the biggest economies in Europe.

On housing, Mr Livingstone says Mr Burnham has been “very clear” as mayor about it being central to taking the region and the country forward: “I don’t see any change.”

He highlights Mr Burnham’s work in pushing the sector in Greater Manchester to work more closely with health and adult social care through a tripartite agreement between the combined authority, the NHS and the region’s coalition of housing associations, Greater Manchester Housing Providers (GMHP), as well as better-known policies such as Housing First and the Good Landlords Charter.

This type of partnership work will be a “central stream” of how Onward will develop over time, Mr Livingstone says, as not only are the provider’s existing residents ageing, but new tenants tend to have more support needs given the general shortage of social homes and how these are allocated.

While Mr Burnham has referred to “council housebuilding” in his comms, Mr Livingstone says that as mayor, the new prime minister had a “very strong working relationship” with members of the GMHP, though he adds that “a lot of this relationship” was down to Charlie Norman, chief executive of MSV Housing and former GMHP chair.

Mr Livingstone has taken over a housing association that is relatively new. Onward was formed 15 years ago – as Symphony Housing – out of six landlords across its four counties. The aim of pooling resources was to unlock more investment capacity.

It has also come with challenges: a governance downgrade to G3 in 2016 led to the landlord abandoning its federated structure and centralising its management, leading to the exit of Cobalt, one of its subsidiaries.