As well as asking local authorities about the out-of-area placements they made, we asked about the S208 notices they received.

An S208 notice refers to a duty under the Housing Act 1996 that any councils making out-of-area placements under any of the duties in the homelessness legislation should notify the host local authority as soon as possible.

Our data shows that across a sample of almost 9,000 placements in the first six months of 2025, just 2,000 corresponded with an S208 notice recorded by the receiving local authority – a success rate of 23%.

30,000 missing homeless families

Extrapolated out, this means that upwards of 30,000 households a year might be being placed out of area without the proper notification. These households may have significant health issues, special educational needs or other safeguarding concerns, such as a history of domestic abuse, for which they may need support from local services.

“We don’t always receive the Section 208, even though by law we have to be notified,” says Ms Weekes of Slough Council. “Or sometimes we only find out through another department, like adult social care, who say they’ve been contacted by a household who has been placed here by another local authority.”

She asks: “You need to notify the host borough, but what are the penalties if that doesn’t happen?”

At the moment, nothing – although this is something that homelessness minister Ms McGovern has said she hopes to address, calling for “accountability” for councils failing to meet standards.

This discrepancy is highly concerning, says Ms Bryan of the Shared Health Foundation.

“If local authorities don’t know that children or families are going to be within their area, then how can they commission correctly? How can they commission a right level of support from frontline services to be able to cope with the demands of higher numbers of people within their areas?”

Looking at a local authority level, Redbridge says it has a record of only 574 S208 notices in the first half of 2025, but our FOI request shows that at least 1,266 households were sent to Redbridge in the same period.

A Redbridge Council spokesperson says that these variances could be for a number of reasons, including delays in notifications being issued or received, inconsistencies in data recording between local authorities, incomplete address information and differences in reporting periods.

They add: “While these discrepancies do not necessarily mean households have not been placed, they highlight the need for greater consistency, transparency and accountability in the notification process.”

Similarly, while at least 608 households were sent to Newham in the first half of 2025, the council says it has records for only 123 S208 notices. Newham Council did not provide any comment.

In its FOI response, Sheffield Council wrote: “We don’t have S208 notices recorded. Anecdotally, it’s going to be none or next to none, as other [local authorities] don’t usually send them.”

Inside Housing’s data shows that upwards of 260 households were placed into Sheffield by other councils in 2024, and at least 97 in the first half of 2025.

“Inconsistencies between placement figures and recorded notifications are a known issue nationally due to differences in recording practices and system limitations,” says Ms Hymas of Haringey Council. “Work is ongoing to improve consistency, transparency and data quality in this area.”

“If local authorities don’t know that children or families are going to be within their area, then how can they commission correctly?”

One sign of possible improvements in this area can be seen in Manchester. In the first half of 2025, Manchester City Council recorded 555 S208 notices, covering all of the reported placements there.

Almost all the placements into Manchester come from other boroughs in Greater Manchester, and Manchester Council says there is considerable work being done across the combined authority to improve the notification system.

It is not possible to pinpoint whether S208 discrepancies are due to the sending or receiving local authority. But it is possible to pull out specific council-to-council relationships where there appears to be a high number of ‘missing’ S208 notifications.

For example, even though 193 households were sent from Wrexham to Cheshire West and Chester, the English local authority says it had records for only 66 notifications from Wrexham in that time.

A spokesperson for Cheshire West and Chester Council says that it is in “regular communication” with Wrexham Council and does receive notifications, but that these were not held in a reportable format for providing data.

They add: “Generally, we would welcome greater consistency in the use and recording of Section 208 notifications nationally, alongside clearer guidance to support local authorities in meeting their responsibilities.”

While Birmingham and Sandwell each sent around 167 households to the other, Sandwell Council recorded 129 notifications from Birmingham, but Birmingham City Council recorded only 39 notifications in the other direction.

A spokesperson for Sandwell Council says: “We don’t currently have any significant concerns, but it’s a matter we continue to keep under review.”

Redbridge did not report any recorded S208 notifications from Waltham Forest in the first half of 2025, even though Waltham Forest says it sent 444 households to the neighbouring borough in that period.

A spokesperson for Waltham Forest said the local authority is part of a London Councils working group that is “looking at ways to improve communication between boroughs regarding placements and to standardise the Section 208 process in London”.

This working group has developed “the only regional key lines of enquiries framework in the country”, covering statutory compliance, safeguarding, inter-authority collaboration and data collection.

“London boroughs have developed a shared regional approach to S208 notifications and to promoting best practice on out-of-borough placements,” says Joanne Drew, who is executive director of housing and regeneration at Enfield Council but speaking in her capacity as co-chair of the London Housing Directors’ Group.

“We are the first area of the country to do this, and we will keep working together to drive improvements. This partnership work is vital for reducing miscommunication and negative impacts on boroughs, as well as ensuring better support for homeless Londoners.”