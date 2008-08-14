Outrageous behaviour

There can’t be many housing association chief executives who used to race motorbikes for a living, and fewer still who have drawn business lessons from it.

‘Second place is the best loser,’ is one of Mark Henderson’s epithets. He says his wife won’t let him near a motorcycle these days: ‘I’d be far too dangerous. When I get on one, I’d just see the car in front and have to overtake it.’

It’s an attitude that perhaps bodes well for his new employer. In September he will take the helm at Home Group. With 52,000 properties under management, the Newcastle-based organisation is one of the largest social landlords in the country, and Mr Henderson says he is looking forward to running it.

The organisation is doubtless looking forward to his start, too. Home Group has had its share of problems since its long-standing and well-regarded chief executive Malcolm Levi retired last year. His replacement, Colin Houlihan, lasted only a few weeks in the job before he quit in mysterious circumstances (Inside Housing, 1 February).

There were murmurs after Mr Houlihan’s sudden exit about the wisdom of appointing someone with no social housing experience to the top job at such a sizeable organisation. But Mr Henderson – formerly chief executive of Northumberland County Council, a local authority he took from supervision to four-star status – has similarly little experience of the housing association sector. Asked whether he believes this is a hindrance, he replies emphatically ‘not at all’.

‘Local government is now moving into community area assessments, which is very much where I want to take Home,’ he says. ‘It’s about the impact we have in whole communities. And that’s probably a couple of years ahead of where housing is at the moment, so actually I think there’s a real advantage in coming from where I have.’

Since his appointment, Mr Henderson has been travelling the country to meet his staff. The mood is, he says, very optimistic. ‘People are excited and up for change. They know we need to change, we need to move with the market, and we might need to do some painful things. But people accept that.’

No pain, no gain

It’s too early to say what those painful things might be – restructuring, a shift of priorities perhaps. What he does say now with certainty is that the appetite for new direction is very present among Home’s staff. ‘

As Lance Armstrong said: pain is temporary, indecision is forever,’ he says. ‘Everybody in Home Group gets that, from the board of trustees to those right at the coalface – if it’s going to be painful, let’s get on and do it.’

It is interesting to speculate what the staff must think about their incoming boss. Mr Henderson has had a gloriously camp card made to announce his appointment to Home’s staff; it is fuchsia pink and has the words incredible, outrageous, fantastic and brilliant written across the front in large yellow letters. These are some of his favourite words, he says, and he uses them a lot. Especially outrageous – Mr Henderson is particularly fond of that one.

His vision for Home is, he says, ‘to be outrageously better’. He took the job because his ‘real passions are building communities and making a difference to communities, and Home Group gives me the chance to do that on a national scale’.

The trick to successful community investment is, he believes, in achieving the balance between Home’s capabilities and resources as a national organisation and understanding local knowledge and aspirations. ‘If we get that right then we are well-placed to be one of the best registered social landlords out there, bar none. And that is the end goal.’

He is as positive as his favourite words suggest. Home’s website proclaims its development target of 2,000 affordable homes a year, and while Mr Henderson admits the credit crunch puts that target under pressure, he is definitely one of the silver lining crowd.

‘There are some real opportunities for sharp social landlord developers to get in there and look at different ways of doing things to help the market, to look for new solutions rather than the traditional,’ he says. ‘The time now is for more imaginative ways of doing that, and that interests me hugely.’

Home’s development plans can’t have been helped by the news that credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s had changed the group’s outlook from stable to negative, with a warning that its ‘A’ credit rating might also be downgraded (Inside Housing, 13 June).

S&P cited ‘continued weakening in the group’s underlying fundamentals and reductions in property sales income’. Mr Henderson is, again, unfazed.

‘It wasn’t just because there was no chief executive, it was about long-term uncertainty in the development market – go and ask Persimmon and Barratt what their outlook is. I think everybody knew there was a need to get a new chief executive on board, get that right and move on, and that’s what we are going to do. We look forwards, not backwards.’

Path finder

He is so unfazed, in fact, that he responds to a question about whether one of the country’s largest housing associations plans to get even bigger with ‘very possibly, yeah’.

‘There is nothing expressed right now but over the first couple of months we are going to be sitting down with the board and executive team to explore what our legacy is going to be, to look at how best we deliver that,’ he says. ‘That may mean expanding the organisation and may mean changing the organisation, but we’ll find that path and we’ll follow it.’

His initial priority, however, is going to be about ‘setting the purpose and vision’ of the group. For Mr Henderson that vision is all about moving from providing quality homes to strengthening the communities in which they are built. To do that, he says, means forging strategic partnerships between local authorities, the health service, schools and other agencies ‘rather than sitting in our own little silos’.

‘The hard stuff will be forming the strategic alliances, which will be a hard slog but also quite exciting,’ he says. ‘And bringing innovation to the fore. That’s a pretty enormous task, given the challenges the development sector is facing. It’s going to be a demanding job but it’s doable. Really, genuinely doable.’

Everyone is on board, to listen to Mr Henderson. ‘It’s quite unique in my experience that you’ve got senior management, frontline staff and the board all saying exactly the same things about where Home needs to go,’ he says. The group may have been through a rocky patch, but he refuses to dwell on the past. Asked about his predecessor’s exit, Mr Henderson shrugs. ‘That was then – we move on,’ he says. ‘I’m here now.’

Certainly Home will have high expectations of its new chief executive, and high hopes that he will keep a steady hand on the tiller for the foreseeable future. Mr Henderson has high expectations, too. ‘What better job could you have in the world?’ he asks. Both he, and Home, will find out soon.