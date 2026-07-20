Sector welcomes Andy Burnham as new prime minister

The sector has welcomed Andy Burnham as the new prime minister after he was appointed by the King earlier today. Grainne Cuffe rounds up responses
Following his first speech as prime minister, during which he said his first instruction will be to end rough sleeping in the country, the sector praised Andy Burnham for putting housing “at the heart of his agenda”.
In his speech he pledged to help to ease the cost of living and promised to build more council housing. “That is the fair and sustainable way to bring the welfare bill down,” he said.
Mr Burnham also said he would bring forward a new 10-year plan for Britain later in the year.
The rough sleeping pledge marks the start of a five-year plan that aims to help people sleeping on the streets into more secure housing, and is backed by an additional £340m in funding.
The policy forms part of a wider pledge to help everyone to “live well” and build a more preventative state.
Below is the sector’s immediate reaction.
Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said it is “absolutely fantastic to see that just minutes into his new job”, Mr Burnham is “prioritising tackling homelessness”.
He added: “Rough sleeping is a moral stain on our country; a normalised emergency born out of years of chronic under-investment in support services and a failure to build new social homes at anywhere close to the scale required.
“Andy Burnham now has the potential to rewrite the norms on tackling homelessness and end rough sleeping once and for all.”
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “Congratulations to Andy Burnham on his appointment as our new prime minister. We wholeheartedly share his goal to put the care of people at the heart of government.
“A good home is the foundation of that goal, and why he is right to put housing at the top of the government’s priority list.
“His first act to end rough sleeping – a scar on the conscience of the country – is an important and urgent starting point.
“Tackling homelessness, and the wider cost of living crisis, will require investment in supported housing which prevents those at risk of homelessness from ending up on the streets, alongside a significant increase in new homes for social rent.
“Housing associations will be key partners in delivering this, having already increased starts of new social rented homes by 57% over the past year.”
She added that the sector is “ready to build on this momentum and deepen our partnership with combined authorities, local government and residents to deliver the biggest programme of council and social housebuilding since the post-war era, drive growth and create lasting change in every part of the country”.
Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the Northern Housing Consortium, said the organisation looks forward to working with the new prime minister “to give hope back to forgotten places”.
“Our Renew inquiry has found that housing-led regeneration can unlock at least 500,000 good-quality homes across the North of England,” she said.
Ms Harrison said Mr Burnham has “acknowledged the importance of regeneration”. “So we hope he will seize the moment to build on investment that the government has already made in housing, with long-term devolved regeneration funding, and support to build local capacity and expertise,” she added.
Ms Harrison said: “Andy Burnham is a big backer of devolution, and we know he wants to build on the success we have already seen in the North. In areas where devolution has progressed further, social housing providers and other partners have collaborated and have had real success scaling up what works for communities so more people and places benefit.”
In a statement, the Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) congratulated Mr Burnham. The body welcomed his track record in “championing the importance of housing to opportunity, economic growth and community well-being”, while “making a strong case for devolution and empowering local leaders to meet the needs of their communities”.
The CIH said: “In his first speech as prime minister, he spoke about restoring hope and opportunity and made a clear commitment to building more council housing and ending rough sleeping – an ambition that will resonate strongly across the housing sector.
“We look forward to working with his new administration to support delivery of the affordable and social homes the country urgently needs, helping to create stronger communities and ensure more people have access to a safe, secure and affordable place to call home.”
The organisation also thanked Sir Keir Starmer for his “leadership on housing and for keeping the need to increase… supply at the heart of the national conversation during his time in office”.
Stephen Cowan, chair of London Councils, welcomed Mr Burnham, while highlighting that the capital has long “suffered some of the highest poverty rates in North West Europe and the capital’s productivity growth has stalled”.
He added: “Our challenge now is to recharge the capital and lift up the country.
“The new prime minister is absolutely right to start by offering hope of a brighter future. We know that by working together with Andy Burnham’s government, we can set out a new roadmap that builds inclusive growth and empowers communities across Britain, from Makerfield to Merton, to tackle our country’s ills.
“All of us at London Councils look forward to doing precisely that.”
Nathan Emerson, chief executive of Propertymark, said the body looks forward to “learning more about proposals aimed at addressing current housing concerns”.
“There are many complex challenges that remain regarding the delivery of a sustainable mix of affordable housing across each region.
“Over the coming months, it will be essential that the sector has a clear opportunity to engage with the UK government on key housing issues, helping to ensure that the manifesto commitment to deliver 1.5 million homes across England becomes a reality,” he said.
Paul Rickard, chief executive of Pocket Living, said Mr Burnham has placed housing at the “very heart of his domestic agenda”.
He said it is “vital that his new administration not only continues with the planning reform agenda of the previous one, but seriously gets to grips with the viability challenge currently strangling the housebuilding sector across the UK”.
Greg Reed, group chief executive of Places for People, said: “The prime minister’s mission for social housing and rough sleeping can strengthen communities and drive sustainable growth across the country.
“To maintain this momentum as planned, we now urgently need a decision on the Social and Affordable Homes Programme – our bid for which will build many thousands of homes for social rent by 2036. Clarity on this is essential for our sector to increase housebuilding, end homelessness and cut state spend on temporary accommodation.
“As a trusted strategic partner of Homes England, we welcome the prime minister’s mandate to end rough sleeping and his recognition of the link between housing, skills, social mobility and economic opportunity.
“We stand ready to work with the prime minister, his cabinet and ministers, local leaders and partners to build skills, build homes, and build futures.”
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