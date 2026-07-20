Sector welcomes Andy Burnham as new prime minister

The sector has welcomed Andy Burnham as the new prime minister after he was appointed by the King earlier today. Grainne Cuffe rounds up responses #UKhousing

The policy forms part of a wider pledge to help everyone to “live well” and build a more preventative state.

The rough sleeping pledge marks the start of a five-year plan that aims to help people sleeping on the streets into more secure housing, and is backed by an additional £340m in funding.

Mr Burnham also said he would bring forward a new 10-year plan for Britain later in the year.

In his speech he pledged to help to ease the cost of living and promised to build more council housing . “That is the fair and sustainable way to bring the welfare bill down,” he said.

Following his first speech as prime minister, during which he said his first instruction will be to end rough sleeping in the country, the sector praised Andy Burnham for putting housing “at the heart of his agenda”.

Matt Downie, chief executive of Crisis, said it is “absolutely fantastic to see that just minutes into his new job”, Mr Burnham is “prioritising tackling homelessness”.

He added: “Rough sleeping is a moral stain on our country; a normalised emergency born out of years of chronic under-investment in support services and a failure to build new social homes at anywhere close to the scale required.

“Andy Burnham now has the potential to rewrite the norms on tackling homelessness and end rough sleeping once and for all.”

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said: “Congratulations to Andy Burnham on his appointment as our new prime minister. We wholeheartedly share his goal to put the care of people at the heart of government.

“A good home is the foundation of that goal, and why he is right to put housing at the top of the government’s priority list.

“His first act to end rough sleeping – a scar on the conscience of the country – is an important and urgent starting point.

“Tackling homelessness, and the wider cost of living crisis, will require investment in supported housing which prevents those at risk of homelessness from ending up on the streets, alongside a significant increase in new homes for social rent.

“Housing associations will be key partners in delivering this, having already increased starts of new social rented homes by 57% over the past year.”

She added that the sector is “ready to build on this momentum and deepen our partnership with combined authorities, local government and residents to deliver the biggest programme of council and social housebuilding since the post-war era, drive growth and create lasting change in every part of the country”.

Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the Northern Housing Consortium, said the organisation looks forward to working with the new prime minister “to give hope back to forgotten places”.

“Our Renew inquiry has found that housing-led regeneration can unlock at least 500,000 good-quality homes across the North of England,” she said.

Ms Harrison said Mr Burnham has “acknowledged the importance of regeneration”. “So we hope he will seize the moment to build on investment that the government has already made in housing, with long-term devolved regeneration funding, and support to build local capacity and expertise,” she added.

Ms Harrison said: “Andy Burnham is a big backer of devolution, and we know he wants to build on the success we have already seen in the North. In areas where devolution has progressed further, social housing providers and other partners have collaborated and have had real success scaling up what works for communities so more people and places benefit.”