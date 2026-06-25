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Spot yourself at Housing 2026: Thursday 25 June

Insight25.06.265.40 PM by Naeemah Miah

The Housing 2026 conference has now come to an end. Can you spot yourself in our pictures from the final day? Photography by Guzelian

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Delegates running past Manchester Central
The final day began with delegates doing a 5k charity run for CyanLines
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LinkedIn IHSpot yourself at Housing 2026: Thursday 25 June #UKhousing #Housing2026
LinkedIn IHThe Housing 2026 conference has now come to an end. Can you spot yourself in our pictures from the final day? #UKhousing
some of the winners of the Inside Housing Management 30
Back inside the conference hall, some of the winners of the Inside Housing Management 30 pose for a picture
Left to right: Gaby Hinsliff, Jonathan Walters, Natalie Daniels, Steve Coffey and Lindsay Garratt on stage
L-R: Journalist Gaby Hinsliff; Jonathan Walters, chief executive of the Regulator of Social Housing; Natalie Daniels of the Greater London Authority; Steve Coffey of Torus; and Lindsay Garratt of Winckworth Sherwood discuss the sector’s competing priorities of safety, quality and supply
Audience of delegates
A delegate at a session asks the panel a question while the audience listens
Left to right: Victor D’Allancé, Joshua Henriques and Mathew Holmes surrounding an arcade punching machine
L-R: Victor D’Allancé, Joshua Henriques and Mathew Holmes get ready to test their strength at the Intratone stand
James Riding and Catherine Raynsford
Inside Housing Living’s James Riding (left) posed questions to Catherine Raynsford, managing director – stock acquisitions at Legal & General Affordable Homes, during a ‘fireside chat’ session
Session delegates
Delegates attend one of the many sessions on the conference floor
Matt Watts (left) and Peter Court holding teddy bears
Matt Watts (left) and Peter Court hold teddy bears at the Rocc stand
Left to right: Domas Karsokas, Andrea Auteri, Ben Rosewell and Kate Butler on a panel
L-R: Domas Karsokas of Octopus Capital; Andrea Auteri of Elevation Advisors; Ben Rosewell of Inspired Villages; and Kate Butler of Real Estate:UK made up the panel during a session exploring specialised housing at key life stages
Delegates sat on sofas, while others stand and chat
Delegates relax, chat and network between sessions
Martin McCluskey on a podium
Martin McCluskey, minister for energy consumers, closed the Housing 2026 conference with a keynote speech

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