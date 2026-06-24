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Spot yourself at Housing 2026: Wednesday 24 June 2026

Insight24.06.266.00 PM by Naeemah Miah

It has been another action-packed day at the Housing 2026 conference. Here are some key moments in pictures from day two. Photography by Guzelian

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Three audience members at Housing 2026
Members of the audience absorbing information during a session
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LinkedIn IHSpot yourself at Housing 2026: Wednesday 24 June 2026 #UKhousing #Housing2026
LinkedIn IHIt has been another action-packed day at the Housing 2026 conference. Here are some key moments in pictures from day two #UKhousing #Housing2026
Sarah Williams and Will Perry Housing26 Guzelian
Social Housing editor Sarah Williams (left) and Will Perry, director of strategy at the Regulator of Social Housing, making delegates laugh during the ‘Let’s talk economic regulation’ session
Two men playing keepy-uppy
Scott Moodie (left) and Harvey Munn play keepy-uppy at the Protective Wear Supplies stand
Man taking picture
A delegate takes pictures during a session
Left to right: Sarah Williams, Rachel Crownshaw, Sally Trueman, Fleur Priest-Stephens and Peter Apps
L-R: Sarah Williams of Westminster City Council; Rachel Crownshaw of Places for People; Sally Trueman of Stop Social Housing Stigma; Fleur Priest-Stephens at the Regulator of Social Housing; and Peter Apps during the ‘Consumer regulation: What C1 tells us about knowing your tenants’ session
Dame Judith Hackitt on stage, with delegates sat in front
Delegates attend Dame Judith Hackitt’s keynote session on ‘Embedding a culture of safety’
L-R: Hollie Burtoft, Justine Hunkins, Siena Murray and Brook Little race cars
L-R: Hollie Burtoft, Justine Hunkins, Siena Murray and Brook Little race cars on the stand for Chadwick Lawrence Solicitors
Sarah Williams (front left), Anna Highfield (middle) and Stephen Delahunty (back right) meet delegates
Conference attendees meet editors Sarah Williams (front left) of Social Housing, Anna Highfield (middle) of Inside Housing Management, and Stephen Delahunty (back right) of Inside Housing
Two women holding slushies
Two delegates catch up and cool themselves down with slushies

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