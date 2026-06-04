Ten years after the UK voted to leave the EU, what did Brexit do to housing?

Indeed, a 2018 survey of 160 UK local authority chief executives and leaders by New Local, a thinktank, found that 52.8% of respondents thought the decision to leave the EU was having a negative effect on community cohesion, while just 1.6% thought community cohesion had improved following the referendum vote.

The research highlighted rising hate crime and division in many areas, with council leaders and senior staff witnessing the rise of “far right, anti-immigration” views, “antisemitic graffiti” and “verbal abuse against non-Britons”.

Fuad Mahamed is chief executive of ACH, a non-profit social enterprise working to support refugees and migrants in the UK, including with their housing needs. He says the Brexit vote saw “my worst dreams come true”.

“Rioting and community tension have been on the rise since we left the EU, to the point it is a national crisis,” he says. “The assumption migrants are taking over resources from the home communities is not true but [people are] being led to believe so. We need to share facts.”

ACH has lost EU funding because of the UK’s decision to leave, including from the €10.9bn (£9.4bn) EU Asylum, Migration and Integration Fund, which aims to boost national capabilities and improve procedures for migration management.

“Brexit was the wrong answer to the right kind of questions about structural inequality and social disconnect”

ACH had drawn on this pot while the UK was in the EU, spending £1.5m over three years to support more than 500 UK-based refugee and migrant businesses, including a 21-year-old Afghan woman launching an online fashion and accessories line.

“We were doing lots of work with our EU partners, exchanging knowledge, visiting active projects in the EU. All have gone,” Mr Mahamed says.

NIFHA’s Mr Leheny is working hard to maintain pan-European ties post-Brexit. “It is important we don’t adopt a silo mentality on housing and continue to learn from colleagues across Europe,” he says.

“We have close relations with The Irish Council for Social Housing and a [housing] organisation in Belgium. More must be learned about best practice across Europe.”

He adds that among European housing organisations, “there is almost a concern for the UK housing sector because they don’t want us to be siloed. The message I’ve had is, ‘You’ve got to keep the lines of communication open, because there is a housing crisis across Europe and we’re stronger if we work together.’”

Adapting to a volatile world

But while UK housing organisations can take initiative in trying to maintain European relationships post-Brexit, they are also realistic about the environment they now find themselves operating in.

Landlords “have to set themselves to work in a world that is ever more volatile and uncertain”, says Michael Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Housing Regulator.

“A well-run and well-governed landlord will be best placed to manage the risks and challenges that will come its way and to create the capacity – financial and organisational – to get through uncertain times,” he says.

“It is critically important that landlords continue to stress-test their business plans, and the best protection for a landlord in volatile times will be through effective governance.”

Brexit has forced organisations to shore up their own stability, says CIH’s Mr Smart: “It has encouraged more focus on domestic skills, training and supply chain resilience, which are positive long-term priorities.”

A likely Labour leadership contest is seeing renewed debate over the UK’s relationship with Europe and, as in the aftermath of the 2016 vote, the future shape of UK relations with Europe may once again be dogged by uncertainty.

Nevertheless, many in housing will hope it leads to a settlement that undoes some of the damage they feel Brexit has inflicted on their sector and those who depend on it.

“Brexit was the wrong answer to the right kind of questions about structural inequality and social disconnect,” Mr Worrall says.

“I knew that it would cause huge economic damage and that the impact would fall most heavily on those on lowest incomes, which of course are the customers and communities we tend to serve… It has played out exactly as I feared.”