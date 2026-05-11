The London borough using AI to solve temporary accommodation allocations

Under the current system, staff pore over spreadsheets to create a list of 20 candidates who best match each property. Criteria include how many bedrooms applicants require, if they need medical facilities nearby and whether their children have special educational needs. Affordability is another key criteria, with officers needing to know how much applicants would be able to ‘top up’ rent, given properties are rarely within Local Housing Allowance rates.

This painstaking matching process slows down placements and can also lead to extended stays in temporary accommodation, pushing costs up further. “It takes around three hours per property, per caseworker, and there are thousands of people on the waiting list,” Mr Nagaiah says.

“We then have to contact all 20 people we have selected for viewings. By the time we do, the property is often gone. Imagine the complexity that comes with it,” he says, grimacing in exasperation.

Mr Nagaiah asked his data engineers for a solution that would use automation to find the 20 people at the top of the list and spent months developing a prototype. The tool works by integrating data science, machine learning and automation, and according to a document he sends me, uses “structured feature codes and automating the search and recommendation process through the use of a local large language model”.

Thanks to his college teaching days, Mr Nagaiah is able to translate the jargon: “AI will present the 20 people that are suitable. Against each of these households it will say what the percentage match for each of them is.”

All match decisions are reviewed by officers, meaning the suggestions remain “advisory”. To protect against bias, the first step of the process is to cleanse the data and remove any information not relevant to property allocation. “So, name, gender, ethnicity, sexual orientation. It’s completely anonymous, and the machine will not know who it is allocating to,” he says.

Trials showed the prototype was 89.2% accurate, and the team is now trying to train it to be 95% accurate before heading to live trials in July. It will then need full council approval before any wider roll-out.

I ask how accurate the current human and spreadsheet approach is. “Less than 60%,” he says. The idea is that the automation will free up officers so they can spend more time helping residents.

“People fear AI will take their jobs. But the time we save from the manual tasking means we can spend more time with residents, asking why they are becoming homeless, and trying to help them find employment.”