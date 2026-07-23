The risk of e-bike fires: ‘Don’t have them in your bedroom, don’t have them in the means of escape’

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A new investigation by Inside Housing reveals that e-bike fires have grown 13-fold in the past five years, and they are already leading to deaths. How can social housing providers manage the risk? Peter Apps reports
After the death of Mizanur Rahman – a 41-year-old father of two – in east London in March 2023, the coroner raised concerns about the safety of e-bikes in the UK.
The fire that killed him “started with a faulty lithium-ion battery, probably a battery and charger which did not match and carried different voltage ratings, leading to thermal runaway and catastrophic failure of the lithium-ion battery”, the coroner said in a prevention of future death report in August 2023, which pointed to an absence of appropriate standards.
“It is easy for people to buy (including online) lithium-ion batteries that are not of sufficient quality or otherwise not of an appropriate standard to charge safely... there is an increased risk of people mixing and matching lithium-ion batteries with chargers that carry a different voltage rating,” the report continued.
Less than five months later, in January 2024, at the inquest into the death of Bobby Lee, a 74-year-old man who died from smoke inhalation and severe burns following another e-bike fire, a different coroner made the same points.
“The bicycle had started off as a regular mountain bike, but was subsequently fitted with a ‘conversion kit’ which converted the bicycle into an e-bike,” the coroner said. “The e-bike was purchased second-hand, without a charger. A charger was subsequently purchased from an online marketplace.”
“Lithium-ion batteries sold as part of e-bike conversion kits are regularly sold/supplied without a charger, thereby increasing the risk of an unsuitable charger being purchased and used,” this coroner added. “Chargers for sale on online marketplaces, in particular, regularly fail to meet appropriate standards.”
The charger for the kit that killed Bobby Lee had been advertised as carrying a European ‘CE’ mark for quality. But the fire investigators noticed that this mark was not genuine, and actually stood for ‘Chinese Export’.
Several other coroners have reached similar conclusions, in the inquests into the deaths of Abdul Oryakhel in June 2024 and Mohsin Janjua in January 2025.
“I am aware that other coroners have written similar reports but this only goes to emphasise that preventable deaths continue,” wrote the coroner investigating the death of Mr Oryakhel.
There will be more. Tommy Ballay-Dean, a 16-year-old and talented footballer, died in a horrifying house fire in south London in March this year. His inquest is yet to be heard, but the testimony of neighbours is that an exploding e-bike started the blaze.
The scale and rise of e-bike fires in the UK should be enough to terrify anyone who cares about fire safety. Data obtained by Inside Housing using the Freedom of Information Act, from 23 of the 49 fire authorities around the UK, shows they jointly recorded 24 e-bike fires in 2020-21. By 2025-26, the number recorded by these 23 fire authorities had risen to 356 – almost one incident a day.
London, which is the epicentre of this crisis, has seen the fastest growth – rising from 13 incidents in 2020 to 171 by 2025. These fires have caused four deaths and 256 injuries.
“When a battery fails, it fails with an incredible amount of power, and it happens very, very quickly... The individuals are quite often close to it, and that’s really worrying”
The only surprise – perhaps – is that more people have not died. E-bike fires spread rapidly and are extraordinarily dangerous.
“The nature of a thermal runaway incident is not just like a typical home fire,” says Nigel Deacon, co-founder of fire-safe external storage provider Metrostor. “They start without much warning and with the emission of toxic explosive gases. You can very quickly get an explosion, and/or a very fierce fire.
“If this happens in a flat, for example, the normal escape times can be really seriously compromised. If a fire occurs at night when people are sleeping it’s a big risk, but even during the daytime it’s really serious.”
Richard Field, deputy assistant commissioner for prevention and protection at the London Fire Brigade (LFB), tells Inside Housing: “When a battery goes into thermal runaway, it is extraordinary.
“When a battery fails, it fails with an incredible amount of power, and it happens very, very quickly. One of the significant factors is that people have it in close proximity to them, so if it goes thermal runaway, catches fire, the individuals are quite often close to it, and that’s really worrying.”
Housing providers have seen fires and explosions so fierce that they have blown windows out and ripped fire doors off their hinges.
This is a threat that is entirely different to the chip pans, smouldering cigarettes and faulty white goods blazes that have been our major domestic concerns in recent decades. People are taking incendiary bombs into their bedrooms and falling asleep with the fuse running.
It is a particular worry for social landlords, which are responsible for managing the risks in blocks of flats, and must now take this new threat into consideration in their strategies. Social housing, and rented housing in general, is also likely to be more impacted.
The biggest risk sits very firmly with cheaper bikes and conversion kits, which are most likely to be used by economically disadvantaged people, especially those working in the gig economy.
London – the only authority to provide granular data of this kind – has seen 125 e-bike fires in purpose-built blocks of flats, higher than any other property type.
So what can the sector do? And what needs to change in the country to deal with this new, terrifying fire safety risk?
The first part of this question is tricky to answer. A tempting, if draconian, solution might be to simply ban e-bikes from blocks of flats.
The London Borough of Hammersmith and Fulham explored this after a serious fire, without success – landlords are bound by tenancy agreements with residents, and have no power to enact such a ban. The council has instead attempted to limit e-bike usage by imposing a ban on bringing them into lifts and lift lobbies.
But Metrostor’s Mr Deacon says he doesn’t think banning works.
“We all know that bans tend to drive things underground rather than actually stop them,” he says.
“Many tenants need the devices for work or simply getting around. But I do think we need to be getting a much better view of what devices are in our buildings, what condition they’re in, and exactly where they’re being charged, and then developing a plan to reduce that risk.”
Gentoo, a 30,000-home social landlord based in Sunderland, has partnered with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service and a local firm, Mobility Care Solutions, to offer free health checks on e-bikes, e-scooters and mobility scooters to residents in certain blocks of flats, and has since rolled the offer out to others.
These checks would identify damaged batteries and incorrect chargers, both of which can be major contributing factors in the start of a dangerous fire.
Barry Waller, director of assets at 10,000-home Poplar HARCA – based in an area of east London where e-bikes are very prevalent – says the housing provider is focusing on education.
“Because our stock is very local, we’re lucky. We’ve got a local presence, so our caretakers or team leaders will always be checking communal areas,” he says. “If they see customers with e-bikes, they can help educate them about the risks, and about how to charge them safely and so on.”
Education about the risks is a recommendation from the LFB as well.
“We’re asking residential social landlords to give their residents as much information as possible,” says deputy assistant commissioner Mr Field.
“Residents should be advised to store them outside if possible, and if they do store them inside, please don’t have them in your bedroom, don’t have them in the means of escape, don’t put them in the communal corridor.”
The LFB started its ChargeSafe campaign to raise awareness about the risks. Firefighters target delivery riders directly with information about safe charging and are working with the larger takeaway apps to disseminate the information.
The campaign has a range of resources and information about how to buy, store and charge bikes safely – and is open to working with any social landlords to get this information out to residents.
Then there is the option of providing residents with outside storage. Mr Waller says Poplar HARCA is trying to find solutions for how residents can store e-bikes safely, and is currently running some pilots.
“We’re really mindful that some residents need the bikes for their livelihoods, they use this maybe for work, so we’ve got to find solutions.”
Poplar HARCA is running a trial with BikeAway, which provides bike lockers with solar charging. There is a hire fee, but the charging is cheap.
“We’re looking at other hidden spaces on our estates, to see if there is anywhere we could use,” Mr Waller adds.
Mr Field of the LFB adds that the brigade supports outside storage. “We encourage housing associations and social landlords to install safe and secure charging areas away from where people sleep,” he says.
Again, though, this is not a total solution. For a resident who works in the gig economy, an e-bike is vital to making a living and may be their most expensive possession. Many will naturally want to keep it close, rather than trusting an outside locker.
Change, if it is to come, also needs to happen at the national level. Some developments are coming forward. A new Product Regulation and Metrology Act will provide new powers to limit the sale of dangerous systems on online marketplaces, although the detail of this is currently subject to consultation.
The Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) already works with border authorities to carry out “interventions on consignments containing e-bikes and e-bike-associated components, including conversion kits” as well as “market surveillance activities in relation to battery products” inside the UK.
Mark Urbanowski, principal engineer at the Warwick Manufacturing Group within the University of Warwick, carried out research into e-bikes for the OPSS, which was published in January 2025.
The research involved obtaining e-bike batteries and subjecting them to stress-testing to see how easy it was to cause a thermal runaway fire. Mr Urbanowski explains that e-bikes from reputable, well-known brands proved safe.
“We connected the wrong charger, we put a higher current through them, we charged them for too long, we replicated the effect of submerging them in water and we physically damaged them,” he says. “Whatever we did to them, we could not get them to start a fire.”
Cheaper devices bought on online marketplaces, however, especially conversion kits, were far easier to ignite. “We could get them into thermal runaway fairly easily,” Mr Urbanowski says.
Simply connecting the wrong charger or charging for too long would be enough for one cell to overheat and trigger a dangerous chain reaction.
“There are close to 100 cells, all going off individually like a firework display,” he adds. “The facility we had where we tested them had two blast doors and the explosions were strong enough to physically shake the outer doors. It was quite scary, and it created a big, big mess inside.”
For Mr Urbanowski, while developing better safety standards and improving product regulation is important, it is more a question of how to tackle supply and demand. Reputable manufacturers that meet safety standards are already creating safe bikes – the problem is the demand for cheaper ones and the supply through less regulated routes, especially through conversion kits.
“What needs to happen is a broader influence to employment law and online marketplace accountability to positively impact that demand and supply side,” he says.
“This issue is largely and most visibly driven by the gig economy food delivery industry. The riders need very cheap products. They also want powerful products. If they buy a legitimate e-bike, that’s going to be limited to 25km an hour. But if they convert their own bike, it can go at 50km an hour and they can get many more deliveries done. Delivery riders use cases are the perfect storm of poor products, intense use, poor maintenance, lack of knowledge on safe use (often language barriers), living conditions - such as [houses in multiple occupancy] with multiple vehicles/batteries charging at same time.”
In the UK, regulations limit e-bikes to 25km per hour, and a maximum continuous wattage of 250 watts. The power is supposed to assist pedalling only and cut off if it doesn’t. Anything more powerful is legally regarded as a motorcycle, and should have a license plate, road tax and be subject to vehicle rules.
You do not need to spend long in a city centre to notice that these rules are being routinely flouted. Inside Housing spent less than half an hour on popular online marketplace sites and found e-bike conversion kits of up to 1,500 watts (six times the legal limit) for less than £200. Most of them were marked as delivered from China.
“On the supply side of it, the online marketplaces try to stop them, but it's a very challenging game of whack-a-mole and with so many other things on their radar, it won't be a priority for them,” Mr Urbanowski says. “You can search for a conversion kit, and they’re all there. They’re all high power. The motors are all high speed, and the conversion kits currently don’t have to meet e-bike battery safety standards, and so they don’t.”
He explains that Germany has 20 times as many e-bikes as the UK, but is not experiencing a fire safety problem. In Germany, many delivery riders are legally considered employees not self-employed contractors. This means they have more rights, including in relation to appropriate and safe work equipment - such as the bike. Delivery riders in the UK are mostly sub-contractors, without a formal employment contract.
“Unless something changes regarding poor-quality batteries coming into the UK, we’re waiting for a really big event to happen to force change”
The EU has anti-dumping tariffs specifically designed to keep low-quality Chinese products out of its markets. But the UK has not kept pace with these since Brexit and recently dropped rules specifically targetting Chinese e-bikes, boasting that it would provide an economic boost.
“We have possibly become a bit of a dumping ground for poor-quality products,” Mr Urbanowski says.
Those with knowledge of the Grenfell Tower story may hear a bell ringing. In the late 1990s, ministers were warned that the UK would become a “dumping ground” for dangerous cladding products if it didn’t harmonise standards with the EU. It failed to do so, and now has more than 4,000 buildings with combustible cladding to fix.
But perhaps this points the way forward. E-bikes are a useful invention. They are green, fast and take up much less space than cars. Germany shows they can be used safely, if the dangerous products can be driven out of the market.
Housing providers could, perhaps, look to provide vouchers or financial incentives for their tenants to purchase bikes from more reputable dealers.
In the meantime, though, there are mounting fears of a really big e-bike disaster – especially if combined with other building safety defects that could cause the fire to spread rapidly through a building.
Fire authorities are beginning to worry in particular about ‘dark kitchens’ – warehouses that provide takeaway orders, where riders sometimes sleep with their bikes. The thought of a fire ripping through one of these spaces does not bear thinking about.
“Unless something changes regarding poor-quality batteries coming into the UK, we’re waiting for a really big event to happen to force change,” Mr Urbanowski says.
The social housing sector cannot control the import of dangerous e-bikes into the UK, but even small actions that reduce the likelihood of such an event are worth taking.
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