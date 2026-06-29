The rugby captain, the graffiti and the construction site

What does a regeneration site in Bristol have to do with England’s rugby captain Maro Itoje? Chaminda Jayanetti reports #UKhousing

But four years after a proposal by developers MEPC – the commercial property arm of investment firm Federated Hermes – was finally given the go-ahead, demolition work is now underway.

The offices were part of a derelict group of postwar brutalist buildings around the ruins of St Mary le Port Church near Bristol’s Castle Park. Filled out by the neighbouring former premises of Norwich Union and Lloyds, the decrepit site was the subject of years of planning rows over at least three different proposals for redevelopment.

“I do think redevelopment as a principle is a good thing,” Mr Itoje tells Inside Housing. “I think when you look to develop areas, improve areas, beautify the area, I think that is a good thing.”

But the story of why we’re talking to the rugby star today starts in a regeneration project at the Bank of England’s former Bristol offices.

The Akoje Gallery has made a name for itself championing emerging artists, and has a roster of interesting initiatives, from a project displaying artwork in British Airways’ first class lounge in Lagos, to an artist-in-residence programme at one of the King’s homes in Scotland, Dumfries House (this will not be the only royal reference in this article).

Maro Itoje is best known as captain of England’s rugby union team. But when he is not reaching to claim line-outs in the Six Nations, he is also involved in the arts. It is this second strand to his life that brings Inside Housing to interview him at a pop-up in London run by the gallery he co-founded.

The scheme will see the postwar buildings torn down and replaced with new offices and street-level retail, while what is left of the church – much of which was destroyed during World War II – will be made publicly accessible.

“I did go into the building before they started knocking it down. I went into the Queen’s apartment and had a look in the bank vaults underground. Absolutely enormous, just quite unbelievable,” says Russ Leith, co-founder of a local community group called Friends of Castle Park.

“It was built like a nuclear fallout bunker. Of course, it had to be. It had an apartment for the Queen in there, which might seem a strange place to put the Queen if she’s visiting Bristol, but that was probably the most well-guarded building in the whole of the city.

“I’m sure there would have been armed guards in it, because it was full of gold. It was a bullion bank, and so massively built that it isn’t something you could just turn up with a wrecking ball and knock down.”

“When you see a space that you’re proud of, see a space that you’re invested in, see a space that you like and see value in, things like vandalism go down”

Having opposed earlier redevelopment proposals, Mr Leith is supportive of the MEPC project as it doesn’t encroach on Castle Park. But he warned MEPC early on that the hoardings around the building site would likely end up covered in graffiti “tags”.

Unlike decorating first class airport lounges, this is a problem that will be familiar to Inside Housing readers.

“Bristol is kind of the centre of the universe when it comes to graffiti and tagging, which is kind of the lowest form of graffiti,” Mr Leith says.

Even before the development began, the old, derelict buildings had been targets for graffiti for years. “Right from the outset, five years ago when I first met one of the directors from MEPC, I pointed out that we were going to have a tagging issue here when the hoardings go up around this site.”

The St Mary le Port site has a perimeter of around half a kilometre and the hoardings are roughly 2.5 metres high. That’s a lot of hoardings, and a lot of space to graffiti them.