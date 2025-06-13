The Week in Housing: A big week for housing

If you want help parsing all this, and the many parts of the Spending Review that touch on housing, I recommend our news team’s breakdown of five things we learned about the Spending Review .

The review also included more funding for temporary accommodation , and the phasing-out of hotels to house asylum seekers.

Delivering the news of £39bn in grant for affordable housing over 10 years, a 10-year rent settlement and a promise to consult on bringing back rent convergence, the chancellor said: “A plan to match the scale of the housing crisis must include social housing.”

On Wednesday, Rachel Reeves delivered the long-awaited Spending Review, and the result was one of the biggest weeks for social housing in years.

Stephen Delahunty, Inside Housing’s news editor, has brought the sector’s responses together in a digestible format. It’s not giving anything away to say the consensus was that it represents a “historic” turning point.

Inside Housing also ran a webinar on what the Spending Review means for housing, with experts from across the sector, which you can rewatch here.

Also this week, the government promised to decriminalise rough sleeping. The repeal of the 1824 Vagrancy Act was described by Rushanara Ali, the minister for homelessness, as “a historic shift in how we’re responding to the rough-sleeping crisis”. Our story covers responses from the homelessness sector, and how this fits into a new approach.

Among the Spending Review’s announcements, the chancellor recommitted £13.2bn over five years for the government’s Warm Homes Plan. This was considered to be at risk before, but social landlords with an eye on their retrofit costs will be pleased to see it’s still in the plan.

Relatedly, this week we had a detailed analysis of what the Social Housing Decarbonisation Fund (now renamed the Warm Homes: Social Housing Fund) achieved in its first three years.

The Spending Review also revealed that the sector will get equal access to £1bn in fire safety remediation funds, which is something housing associations have been advocating for. With the anniversary of the Grenfell Tower fire tomorrow, it’s a sobering reminder that the crisis hasn’t been resolved and many people still live in unsafe blocks.

Earlier in the week, data from the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign group showed this includes blocks under 11 metres in height, some in the constituency of Matthew Pennycook, the housing minister.