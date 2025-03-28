The Week in Housing: A spring in the statement?

Vistry Group praised the government’s decision to bring forward £2bn in grant funding, after its profits fell by over a third last year .

The sector was unsurprisingly pleased with the news. Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said the top-up is “hugely welcome” and will “prevent a cliff edge in delivery of new homes”.

The funding precedes the government’s Spending Review on 11 June, which is set to feature details of a new, multi-year AHP to replace the existing scheme.

The big news for the sector was announced before the statement, with Rachel Reeves revealing a £2bn top-up for the current Affordable Homes Programme (AHP). She said the latest injection of grant funding would deliver up to 18,000 new social and affordable homes.

This week, the chancellor delivered her Spring Statement, along with a flurry of funding announcements to support housebuilding targets.

On Monday, Ms Reeves pledged £600m to tackle Britain’s construction skills shortage.

Meanwhile, deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner delayed the start of the Building Safety Levy on new homes by a year so as not to disrupt housebuilding.

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook confirmed that £20m will be pumped into a fund to help community groups build more affordable homes.

The Spring Statement kicked off on Wednesday. It emerged that more than three million people will be affected by the welfare cuts previously announced by the chancellor. The Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) has forecasted the cuts will save the government £3.4bn, down from the £5bn it initially expected.

The OBR also estimated that the government’s planning reforms could result in annual housebuilding hitting a 40-year high of 305,000 homes, although several factors could knock that estimate.

Our round-up of what the sector thought of the Spring Statement includes praise for the extra £2bn for affordable and social homes, scepticism about whether the funding for skills will go far enough, and concern over the welfare cuts.

Ahead of the statement, Inside Housing spoke to the chief executive of homelessness charity St Martin-in-the-Fields about the impact the welfare cuts could have. Duncan Shrubsole said tightening eligibility for Personal Independence Payments could cause “massive issues” for housing and housing benefit “which haven’t necessarily been clocked”.

Also this week, the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) for Ending Homelessness said it will write to the health secretary, calling for homelessness to be included in the 10-year plan for the NHS.

The call came after the APPG hosted a roundtable on implementing a cross-government strategy for ending homelessness. During the meeting, umbrella organisation Homeless Link said the government had little understanding of the cost of homelessness across different departments, such as health and education.

Homeless Link is calling for a systemic review of homelessness funding as part of the Reset Homelessness campaign, which it is running in partnership with Inside Housing.

As part of the campaign, we reported from the Rough Sleeping Conference in London, organised by Homeless Link. There, we sat down with Emma Haddad, chief executive of charity St Mungo’s, to talk through the government’s actions so far and what the homelessness sector needs.