The Week in Housing: Arrests made in fraud probe, and government believes supply data shows ‘green shoots’

Good afternoon.

The biggest news this week saw a home raided in Venice, Italy as part of a suspected £300m fraud investigation at Home REIT.

Six people have been arrested and seven sites have been searched in connection with the beleaguered investment trust and its past management.

Serious Fraud Office investigators, assisted by the National Crime Agency, carried out searches and made arrests at homes in Altrincham, Maidenhead and London, as well as a commercial site in Manchester.

The outcome will increase scrutiny on the investment trust model for providing housing in the UK.