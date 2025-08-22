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The Week in Housing: Bailiff evictions rise, inquest of baby’s death concludes and Homes England reveals pilot #UKhousing

For every month the government delays a ban, bailiffs could remove 950 households from their homes, according to analysis by housing charity Shelter.

Since coming to power the government introduced the Renters’ Rights Bill, which will ban no-fault eviction notices, among other policies. However, the bill is yet to be enacted and still progressing through parliament, despite deputy prime minister Angela Rayner’s promise in October 2024 to ban Section 21 “as soon as possible”.

Labour promised to immediately abolish Section 21 in its manifesto, but after 12 months the ban has still not been brought in. This has led to bailiffs evicting 11,400 tenants in the past year.

Another policy area where the government has introduced reforms is the Right to Buy. The latest data revealed that the number of council-owned homes sold in England under the scheme rose by 7% last year, as tenants rushed to apply for discounts before they were reduced.

In a case that could have taught significant lessons to the sector, a coroner’s court heard that the death of a baby who lived with his family at a Notting Hill Genesis property in Camden, north London, found no evidence that living with damp and mould contributed to his passing.

In development and funding news, Homes England has chosen a major city council to pilot the delivery of homes after receiving cash from the Affordable Homes Programme.

The government’s housing and regeneration agency also revealed a partnership with Network Rail and local authorities to provide a £120m funding package for the last major brownfield site in Newcastle.

Financial accounts from the sector showed mixed results, as one North East landlord posted a 30% rise in pre-tax profits driven by an increase in rental income and shared ownership sales.

Paradigm reported a bump in annual profit after strong sales of shared ownership homes, but the association built fewer new homes than last year.

Midland Heart had a 60% rise in profit, following a large one-off transfer of retirement housing to a specialist provider.

Moat recorded a 40% drop in its annual surplus after net interest costs continued to soar, but it completed more homes than last year.

Legal & General’s affordable homes division reported total profits of £17.7m last year. Its property fund also expanded to £4.7bn following a merger with a US-based asset manager.