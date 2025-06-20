The Week in Housing: Banking on Homes England

With the sector’s coffers swelling handsomely, research by JLL found that the AHP could deliver as many as 500,000 homes in the next decade, but it will need roughly another £100bn in private finance to plug a viability gap.

At the same time, Homes England, the government’s housing and regeneration agency, will get its own bank to drive £16bn of new investment into the delivery of 500,000 homes. It is hoped that the bank will accelerate housebuilding, and leverage in £53bn of additional private investment.

To top off last week’s Spending Review, the government confirmed that the new £39bn Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) will prioritise social housing , with details on grant rates to follow “shortly”.

The consultancy used previous grant-funding models, split between social and affordable rent and shared ownership, to reach the 50,000 homes per annum estimate. However, it said this would be “at a stretch”.

With all of this new money sloshing around the sector, Inside Housing has expanded into new sub-sectors of housing. James Riding, living markets editor, explains why here.

As part of this expansion, we caught up with Britain’s largest asset manager, Legal & General, to discuss the rapid rise of single-family investment – and how it is trying to become a better landlord.

Inside Housing and Inside Housing Management also launched a new campaign – Housing Management Matters – to spotlight the vital work of resident-facing staff. Anna Highfield set out the campaign’s aims on Wednesday.

The launch came with a survey revealing what social housing staff think makes their jobs meaningful.

Obviously feeling flush, Homes England acquired Ripon Barracks from the Ministry of Defence, to pave the way for 1,300 new homes on the site that was scheduled for closure. It’s the first deal to be announced since the government committed to spending an extra £1.5bn on improving the state of housing for the UK’s armed forces and building more homes.

Peter Denton, former chief executive of Homes England, was one of several sector leaders to receive an award as part of the 2025 King’s Birthday Honours.

Elsewhere, the Housing Ombudsman’s latest report highlighted 12 landlords for failing to properly handle repairs for leaseholders, including delaying fixing problems and wrongly claiming repairs were not their responsibility. The watchdog said the causes of the failings were “not isolated”, but part of a “repeated pattern” that could have been prevented if landlords learned lessons from complaints.