The Week in Housing: Concern about benefit cuts as some families face more than 100-year wait for social home

Good afternoon.

The government’s changes to the welfare system will have a significant impact on the sector. Housemark has warned that if just 5% of planned cuts result in unpaid rent, arrears for social landlords could rise by as much as £240m.

New research shows how some councils in England with the most severe shortage of social housing now have waiting lists exceeding 100 years for a family-sized social home.

This wait was highlighted as part of new analysis by the National Housing Federation and charities Crisis and Shelter, which reported waits longer than an entire childhood (more than 18 years) in 32 council areas.

Cutting these waiting times down is a generational challenge that will require a sharp increase in the number of social homes being delivered. With all eyes on the upcoming Spending Review, Inside Housing convened our development panel to talk about what it will take to meet the UK’s ambitious housebuilding targets.