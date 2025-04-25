The Week in Housing: Financial crisis in homelessness provision and supported housing leaves services facing collapse

It is a crisis that has consequences for the NHS. It also affects local authorities, which commission the services, as the ringfence on funding for housing-related support was removed in 2009.

This was not a social visit, but a £1.6bn call to action to help tackle a financial crisis in the supported housing sector that could lead to the loss of 70,000 supported homes.

If ever the prime minister was unsure of the sector’s unity, more than 150 organisations signing a letter that was hand-delivered to the front door of his Downing Street home will have helped put those doubts to rest.

The sector returned from the long bank holiday weekend with a show of solidarity, as hundreds of organisations came together to lobby the government with their sights firmly set on the Spending Review in June.

Then if you add 15 years of austerity and a 14-year freeze on the amount councils can claim back from the government to meet their temporary accommodation costs, it is no wonder a London councillor gave evidence in parliament on boroughs’ spending on tackling homelessness while holding up a “chart of doom”.

Grace Williams, deputy chair and executive member for housing and regeneration at London Councils, was trying to ram home the point that a £330m overspend on homelessness services is the “single biggest risk” to boroughs’ finances and is pushing town halls towards bankruptcy.

The picture is not much brighter in Scotland, where one council is considering the closure of up to one-third of its sheltered housing schemes as it looks to plug a funding gap in the loss-making service.

This is part of the reason why a social housing commission told Inside Housing exclusively this week that the restoration of the pre-2010 grant regime is needed, and called for the government to provide a “generous” rent settlement and long-term funding for social housing providers.

Finding good-quality temporary accommodation is a huge issue across the UK. But there was a £235m deal struck between a London council and a housing association that seems to be a win-win for all involved. The association raised cash by selling stock that needed energy performance upgrades, and the council acquired hundreds of homes for use as temporary accommodation after these have been retrofitted.

Maintaining and improving stock is crucial for residents’ well-being, and a report demonstrated that tackling damp and mould in Southwark Council’s housing stock could save the NHS £1.8m.

The Housing Ombudsman also highlighted seven social landlords’ poor communication with residents ahead of the implementation of Awaab’s Law.