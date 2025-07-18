The Week in Housing: Finish remediation work or face unlimited fine or prison

However, the End Our Cladding Scandal campaign group pointed out that there are still some gaps in the plans.

The changes include a new national database for remediation that will be rolled out by Homes England to support regulators with up-to-date building safety data and help hold failing landlords to account.

In setting out the proposals, building safety minister Alex Norris and the National Housing Federation’s chief executive Kate Henderson have written an exclusive comment piece for Inside Housing about how policy is changing so social and private sector landlords will have equal access to remediation funding, heralding a genuine partnership between the housing sector and the government.

As part of a new Remediation Acceleration Plan announced this week, building owners that do not meet the government’s new target for removing unsafe cladding could face unlimited fines or imprisonment.

The government has promised to bring leaseholders and residents into their remediation plans but concern was raised this week that their views are still being overlooked.

City Hall promised that London’s new Joint Remediation Partnership Board will engage with residents and leaseholders after Inside Housing reported that none are being represented on it.

This concern about engagement came as Baroness Taylor, the Lords minister for housing and local government, said that a new national tenants’ body must move forward “as quickly as possible”.

The cost and challenge for the sector in meeting these new remediation deadlines is going to be immense. Major house builder Barratt Redrow reported a downturn in its completions due to a slowdown in its London businesses, as it posted revised remediation costs of £248m.

The new plans come as fresh data from the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) revealed that 69% of applications were rejected because they lacked detail, did not show legal standards would be met, or were withdrawn by the applicant.

This data was released before Dame Judith Hackitt set out during an inquiry session how developers have “played a part” in creating the backlog of homes at the BSR due to the poor quality of their schemes.

Ahead of the government’s new remediation timeline, survivors and bereaved families of the Grenfell Tower fire have described the government’s decision to block the reintroduction of the Hillsborough Law as an “outrage”.