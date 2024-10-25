The Week in Housing: First tenant satisfaction measures results revealed, and sector lobbies hard ahead of Budget

We also reported the sad news that national Scottish housing charity Rural Housing Scotland, which campaigns to secure money for affordable housing in rural Scotland, is to close after more than 20 years because of “a lack of sufficient funding in recent years”.

And we ran a story on how TopHat has announced that it is winding down its modular housing operations, leading to most of its factory staff being made redundant.

If the sector is lobbying for crucial additional support in the Budget, this week also saw a new campaign launched, aimed at showcasing housing as a career of choice. New Chartered Institute of Housing (CIH) president Elly Hoult launched her Choose Housing campaign this week. It’s a campaign that Inside Housing, which has also been promoting housing as a career choice this year through its Housing Hires campaign, strongly supports. To find out more about Ms Hoult, read our exclusive interview from last year here. And read all about her predecessor as CIH president Jill Murray’s fantastic campaign that helped make housing EPIC again here.

The other big piece of research out this week from Inside Housing was our annual survey of chief executive salaries – which had some interesting findings relating to gender gaps at the top of the sector.

Our contributing editor Peter Apps also took a detailed look at what the future holds for shared ownership.

And we spoke to the new chair of the Manchester Housing Providers’ Group, Nick Horne, about resident engagement and why the sector should stop labelling people as “vulnerable residents”.

And I’m delighted to round off the week with the news that Inside Housing and our sister title Social Housing have both been shortlisted for media brand of the year in the International Building Press (IBP) Journalism Awards.

Shoutout to our senior reporter James Riding, shortlisted for news journalist of the year, and deputy features editor Katharine Swindells, who along with James is shortlisted as feature journalist of the year. It was a successful week for Katharine and James, who were also named in the Press Awards and Regional Press Awards 30 Under 30 list, following hot on the heels of recognition in the PPA Next Gen awards.

Peter Apps, Chloe Stothart and Robyn Wilson are shortlisted in the housing and residential journalist categories at the IBPs, and Social Housing’s Joe Malivoire is in the new journalist category.

Best of luck to all my colleagues and thanks for all the hard work this year – and fingers crossed for the sector in next week’s Budget.

Martin Hilditch, editor, Inside Housing

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