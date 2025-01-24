The Week in Housing: Government’s homelessness strategy criticised and four arrested in investment scheme probe

Following the report, one regular Inside Housing commentator described the use of temporary accommodation as a “scandal that cannot be ignored” .

In his rather startling conclusion, Sir Geoffrey wrote: “Worryingly, there seems to be no desire to move away from an unsatisfactory short-term system, leaving local authorities attempting to save a sinking ship with a little more than a leaky bucket.”

That truth was presented to the government in a report this week and it pulled no punches. No strategy for homelessness prevention in England. No logic in setting Local Housing Allowance rates. No affordable homes target.

It has been barely three months since the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) launched its inquiry into homelessness . From the outset, chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown said he saw his committee’s historic role to be one of “seekers after the truth on government policy delivery”.

For those working in homelessness prevention, the report will come as no surprise. Big Issue co-founder Lord Bird walked out of a separate inquiry session on rough sleeping late last year after pointing out that successive governments over the past three decades had prioritised resources in the way the PAC set out, instead of on prevention.

Deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner did triple the emergency support fund for rough sleepers to £30m this week.

It comes at a time when two-thirds of councils are at risk of being unable to set a balanced housing budget by the next general election.

On top of that, the Local Government Association revealed how some councils received more Right to Buy (RTB) applications in the three-week period after the government announced reforms than in a typical year.

As the government’s consultation on RTB has come to a close, Inside Housing looked at some of the key responses, which included why local authorities need increased investment and should be given more control over the policy in their areas.

One idea for plugging the “leaky bucket” came from the District Councils’ Network. The body, which represents 164 smaller councils, said that raising the threshold at which local authorities must set up a Housing Revenue Account could enable an additional 88,000 council homes to be built.

Another government inquiry session heard that for-profit providers are not “the answer to the social housing crisis” and warned against the privatisation of housing association homes. However, some of those providers maintain that private investment has an important role to play in tackling the housing crisis.