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The Week in Housing: Government’s ‘underwhelming and overwhelming’ response to final Grenfell report #UKhousing

However, the proposed regulator will not take on responsibility for testing and certifying construction products – falling short of the powers the Grenfell Inquiry said it should be granted.

One of the ‘tweaks’ the government has committed to is the introduction of a single construction regulator to hold to account those responsible for building safety .

“It feels like a tweaking of mechanisms, while the wheels of the great, ugly machine keep turning,” he explained in a comment piece .

Inside Housing’s contributing editor Peter Apps, who won the Orwell Prize for his book Show Me the Bodies: How We Let Grenfell Happen, said the response left him in a “strange state of being simultaneously underwhelmed and overwhelmed”.

Slightly ahead of schedule, the government published its response to the second and final Grenfell Tower Inquiry report.

There will be a review of the governance and oversight of tenant management organisations and ALMOs.

A green paper was published on reforms to the construction products regime. It proposes to address gaps in regulatory coverage and make all manufacturers responsible for assessing the safety risks associated with their products before they are marketed. You can read what we learned from the green paper here.

The government also revealed its intention to investigate the seven suppliers named in the Grenfell report as part of new powers brought in by the Procurement Act 2023.

As part of its response to the government’s recommendations, the sector said “the proof will be in the delivery and the detail”.

The Grenfell United group of survivors and bereaved families said the government’s response has made the group feel “frustrated”.

“We need to see real, tangible safety changes – not another list of consultations, reviews and delays,” the group said.

The government’s reforms in response to Grenfell will be implemented in a phased approach that will not see much practical change until at least 2028.

Meanwhile, the National Fire Chiefs Council has warned that inspecting mid-rise buildings for safety issues could take up to 24 years and cost £609m.

The homelessness minister made another policy intervention this week and revealed that Awaab’s Law will be extended to temporary accommodation.

Awaab’s Law, named after two-year-old Awaab Ishak, who died from prolonged exposure to mould in a housing association flat, will force landlords to respond to hazards within strict timeframes.

Bringing temporary accommodation under the new legislation came as the Housing Ombudsman highlighted how inspection failures by 16 landlords are leaving children exposed to damp and mould.

The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) published its latest Quarterly Survey. It showed that housing providers spent 21.9% more on building and acquiring new homes compared with the previous quarter, but planned spending is now at its lowest level since the start of the pandemic.