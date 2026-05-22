The Week in Housing: Grenfell investigation update, consultations galore, calls for funding and policy reform

Good afternoon.

The biggest news of the week came out of Scotland Yard, where the Metropolitan Police revealed it is expected to submit evidence files for the Crown Prosecution Service to consider charging up to 57 individuals and 20 companies over the Grenfell Tower fire.

Following this update, which suggested a trial might not begin until 2029, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government launched a call for evidence on a new building professions strategy.

This call for evidence was announced alongside the publication of the government’s fourth progress report on the recommendations made in the Grenfell Tower Inquiry Phase 2 report.

There were several updates on government policy and a number of consultations launched that will bring in changes for the sector.

Rules designed to crack down on late payments to contractors have taken a step closer to becoming law, two months after ministers unveiled the measures.

On council tax reform, social housing providers will be exempt from the so-called ‘mansion tax’, but housing developers could be liable for the levy on unsold homes if they do not find a buyer in a year.