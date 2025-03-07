The Week in Housing: Leasehold reform, Tri Fire saga and call for service charge probe

Good afternoon.

Inside Housing published two exclusive stories this week about Adam Kiziak, former director of Tri Fire, who was expelled from the Institution of Fire Engineers (IFE) in February.

The first came about after we obtained emails that revealed government officials were warned of “troubling” reports about the quality of work being carried out by the prolific fire risk assessor two years before he was removed from a list of approved contractors.

The second revealed that Mr Kiziak tried to sell his company last year while he was under investigation by the IFE. The interested firm eventually pulled out of the deal after the concerns about Tri Fire came to light.

In between these two exclusives being published, the IFE confirmed it had received complaints about Mr Kiziak nearly four years before he was expelled from the organisation.

Mr Kiziak could not be reached to respond to any of these stories. However, Tri Fire previously promised to work with any organisations that have concerns about its work.