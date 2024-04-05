The Week in Housing: Long-awaited guidance on second staircases estimates cost to run into billions

Good afternoon.

The government finally published its guidance on second staircases this week for residential buildings that are 18 metres or taller.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) revealed the changes to Approved Document B – the government’s building guidance covering fire safety – to make clear that a second staircase is required in tall blocks of flats.

It also confirmed the end date of the transition period for the rules as 30 September 2026 and revealed that evacuation lifts will not be a requirement.

The guidance specified that interlocked stairs should be considered as a single escape route and “do not constitute an alternative means of escape”. There will be separate provisions for horizontal escape and vertical escape.

An impact assessment published alongside the technical detail estimated that compliance with the government’s preferred policy option would cost £2.7bn over the next 10 years.

The bulk of this is capital costs to build residential towers with two staircases. At the same time, £170m has been attributed to lost internal space and £82m for transitionary arrangements, such as redesigns and delays.

Purchasing land to expand the footprint of buildings would add £7m over 10 years. While the ‘monetised benefit’ of avoiding deaths and injuries in major and catastrophic incidents was estimated at just £9m over a decade.