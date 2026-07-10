The Week in Housing: mixed delivery results, new regulatory guidance and additional cladding funding

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Good afternoon.
Housing secretary Steve Reed said this week that he wants social tenants to have more power over their homes, and revealed that the government will publish guidance on housing quality regulations later this year.
This will come after a consultation on how housing association tenants can benefit from the Right to Manage, which currently applies only to leaseholders and people living in council-managed homes.
Mr Reed said the reformed legal right will increase opportunities for social housing residents to take on the running of their homes if their landlords do not improve their services.
In the meantime, the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) is pushing ahead with the introduction of a separate Competence and Conduct (C&C) Standard, alongside the Social Tenant Access to Information Requirements (STAIRs).
The STAIRs will come in under the RSH’s Transparency, Influence and Accountability Standard, with the aim of “increasing transparency for social housing tenants in England and raising standards across the sector”, while the C&C requirements will be under a separate standard.
Following a consultation, the new standards will come into force from October, with transition periods for elements of the STAIRs and C&C requirements.
The RSH also handed two housing associations and two local authorities their first consumer grades, and confirmed that an insolvent housing association has appealed against being removed from the registered providers list.
There was a mixed picture on the development front after new research revealed around 32,000 new affordable homes, and half of new rural affordable housing, could be at risk because of new planning rules proposed by the government.
However, good news came from the National Housing Federation’s annual supply survey, which reported a record high in annual housing association starts and completions.
The picture was less rosy in the capital, where new figures found that the mayor of London’s office has missed its affordable housing starts target by thousands.
Before the figures came out, Tom Copley, deputy London mayor for housing and residential development, said the government should consider bringing back Help to Buy to support the housing market.
He made the call in an exclusive interview with Inside Housing. The idea is gaining ground as low demand weighs on housing development, particularly in London.
This was demonstrated by developer Vistry, which expects to make a loss before tax of £30m in the first half of the year, in part due to less demand from its affordable partners.
House builder Hill Group increased its completions by 18% last year, while its affordable housing delivery was affected by building safety approval delays.
In one of our long reads this week, Inside Housing published an extract from a book that looks at how Scotland’s housing associations grew from nothing over the past 50 years.
Plus, we sat down with Vivid’s chief investment officer to talk about how the landlord is delivering a pipeline of new homes that larger players might envy.
There were several big funding and policy announcements, including the government announcing that it will make new funding available to remove cladding from the highest-risk buildings under 11 metres high. The funding will be part of the existing Cladding Safety Scheme, with support prioritised for those buildings with the greatest risk.
It comes after the government published the details of its long-awaited Remediation Acceleration Plan last year, which included an announcement that there would be funding for blocks under 11 metres high in “exceptional circumstances”.
Buildings under 11 metres have, until now, not been covered by the scheme. As a result, leaseholders can be left facing large bills to fix safety issues they did not cause.
This announcement came as new research highlighted an “alarming” “two-tier divide” between government-funded and developer-led remediation schemes, with the latter estimated to take a decade for all work to start on site.
Buildings where work has already started are often surrounded in covered scaffolding for months on end, with flat owners unable to open windows and access balconies.
With the UK in the midst of a heatwave, concern was raised by leasehold groups calling for urgent guidance on ventilation in properties being remediated.
A crackdown was announced on those who commit social housing fraud. Punishments for this crime could include eviction, fines and up to two years’ imprisonment, under a new partnership between the Cabinet Office and Airbnb.
Lloyds Banking Group revealed £500m of new finance for small and specialist providers to increase affordable housing delivery.
Plus, Metropolitan Thames Valley secured £250m in funding from NatWest to support the delivery of new homes and community programmes.
However, significant concern remains about funding for local authorities, after the Local Government Association (LGA) warned that councils in England could face a £7bn funding black hole within three years.
This comes at the same time as the LGA told the government that its reimbursement of temporary accommodation costs is “not working”, as spending between 2011 and 2024 increased 10-fold.
In sustainability news, new research found that Wales and Scotland lead the UK on solar panel uptake in council housing.
Leaders across the procurement sector have warned that Reform UK’s recently announced proposals to scrap social value requirements when awarding public contracts could lead to job losses.
This concern came as new research out today shows how social housing residents in London generated over £20bn of social value in the last financial year, according to the latest Value of a social tenancy research, a methodology first developed by Hyde Group in 2018.
Finally, this week Inside Housing published its monthly round-up of top-level housing sector appointments.
Have a good weekend.
Stephen Delahunty, news editor, Inside Housing
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