The Week in Housing: new AI survey, London Plan and service charge regime, plus ombudsman appointment delayed

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Good afternoon.
One of Inside Housing’s most-read stories of the week was a report on a court ruling described as “significant” and a “warning” to the sector after a large London landlord lost its appeal to pass service charges for private flats on to shared owners.
This legal judgment came after the government revealed plans for a new service charge regime, including stronger protections against unfair costs, as part of a wider package of leasehold protections due to come into force in 2027.
Inside Housing has written extensively about the impact of rising service charges, often the result of insurance and building safety costs, and the impact of the affordability of the shared ownership model, where only around 2% of residents staircase to full ownership each year.
To tackle the problem, the G15 Residents’ Group called on the housing minister to introduce a shared ownership pilot that would reduce interest rates on staircasing and help more people own their homes outright.
An attempt to address some of the issues with this homeownership model came through the introduction of the shared ownership code of practice, with L&Q becoming the first G15 housing association to adopt it this week.
The code, operated by the New Homes Quality Board, commits landlords to a consistent set of requirements covering transparency, customer service and fair treatment across their shared ownership offer.
It comes after Hampshire-based Abri and London-based Poplar HARCA announced they were adopting the code in June.
If the rumours around Westminster are correct, then housing secretary Steve Reed, a staunch ally of outgoing prime minister Sir Keir Starmer, is unlikely to be in his position this time next week.
Prime minister-in-waiting Andy Burnham is expected to announce his new cabinet on Monday, with reports suggesting that Angela Rayner could return to the role.
If the rumours are true, then Mr Reed’s last appearance in front of the Housing, Communities and Local Government (HCLG) Committee will not have filled the sector with much certainty. He told MPs that the long-awaited housing strategy will be published at the “very beginning of September” to allow a new administration to sign it off. This is the second time it has been delayed.
Mr Reed also said that an announcement on strategic partnership allocations under the Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP) will be led by Mr Burnham.
Meanwhile, the incoming prime minister revealed plans this week to give away public land for council housing as he looks to deliver the biggest council housebuilding programme since the post-war period.
It has also been reported that Mr Burnham believes the £39bn SAHP should be diverted to local authorities. However, there has been no additional detail on this proposal yet and SAHP bids have already been submitted.
MPs have urged the government to set out clearer parameters for its £21bn housing fund, raising concerns that current delivery efforts will not have a balanced impact across the country.
In the capital, a new London Plan revealed that a third of boroughs will return to a target of 35% affordable housing on new developments from 2028.
London mayor Sir Sadiq Khan lowered the target to 20% in October last year. He plans to shift to borough-by-borough affordable housing targets to maximise housebuilding in the capital. You can read the sector’s initial reaction to the move here.
At the same time, the government is exploring a crackdown on “baseless” judicial reviews in a bid to unlock more affordable homes and infrastructure projects.
The plans of the new Welsh government to increase delivery hit a stumbling block this week after the Senedd voted down Plaid Cymru’s first efforts to tweak the annual Budget, which had included an extra £20m for new social homes.
In an interview with Inside Housing this week, Plaid Cymru’s first-ever housing minister, Siân Gwenllian, revealed what her party will do differently to Labour.
Another big piece of news to come out of the HCLG Committee meeting was the appointment of an interim housing ombudsman after the government withdrew its recruitment campaign for a permanent successor in order to explore a “wider field” of candidates.
On homelessness, a new report found the number of people experiencing homelessness is set to rise by 25% by the end of the decade if there is no intervention.
An attempt to address this has been made in Scotland after the deputy first minister confirmed the roll-out of a 10-year, £50m fund aimed at preventing homelessness by mitigating a freeze in housing benefit.
There were a number of big announcements this week for people working in building safety and asset management.
Starting with an exclusive survey, Inside Housing has launched a new area of coverage, diving deeper than ever into how artificial intelligence is used in the social housing sector.
Meanwhile, a government evaluation of the implementation of the first phase of Awaab’s Law found that it has been uneven and constrained by landlord capacity pressures, as well as delayed guidance.
Regulations for Phase 2 of Awaab’s Law were laid before parliament on Monday, with new guidance published to help social landlords prepare.
On building safety, the government set out plans to legislate for “consistent information standards” under the single construction regulator, which it confirmed will be implemented from 2028.
Establishment of a single regulator was the Grenfell Tower Inquiry’s first recommendation in its second and final report, in order to tackle the regulatory fragmentation it had identified. The new watchdog will oversee buildings, products and professional regulation, and will take over the current Building Safety Regulator’s (BSR) responsibilities.
This legislative update came after a new report highlighted concern that the BSR has “become an easy target for criticism, diverting attention from underlying issues within industry itself”.
The BSR revealed this week that it is changing how it issues compliance certificates for high-risk buildings after two-thirds of applications were refused.
Inside Housing’s final big interview of the week was with the new chief executive of the Regulator of Social Housing, Jonathan Walters, who revealed how he will approach the top job.
Finally, our sister publication, Inside Housing Management, launched its annual survey about assaults in the social housing sector, asking organisations and individual staff members to share their experiences.
Have a good weekend.
Stephen Delahunty, news editor, Inside Housing
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Two North West housing associations merge to form regional provider
Around 317,000 more construction workers needed to hit 1.5 million home target, NAO finds
Scottish landlord appoints new director of development and investment
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