The Week in Housing: New Gateway 2 guidance, and BSR and RSH agree closer working

Good afternoon.

The blame game is still rumbling on over delays at the Building Safety Regulator’s (BSR) Gateway 2 checkpoint. Currently, 30,000 new high-rise homes are stuck.

The key bone of contention, it seems, is detail. The BSR says it is throwing out applications for lack of it, while developers say it wants to too much, too soon.

But this week, things took a more constructive turn. The Construction Leadership Council published new guidance aimed specifically at fleshing out requirements for applications at Gateway 2. The document has been designed to give developers and applicants “practical information” for submitting applications for building control approval for higher-risk buildings.

Frustrations over BSR delays are still widely felt – one PR confided this week that a client’s scheme was rejected due to a “spelling mistake” – but the new guidance should help clear up what the regulator is looking for.