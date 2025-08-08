The Week in Housing: New Homes England chief executive, and clarity on grant rates needed

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Good afternoon.
The government has revealed the new chief executive of Homes England. One of the key tasks for this recruit will be the delivery of the government’s Social and Affordable Homes Programme (SAHP).
Her appointment comes as a number of development directors stressed the need for clarity from the government on social rent grant rates as they model potential increases under the next SAHP.
This certainty will be vital if the government is going to get anywhere near its affordable housing targets.
One institution that could also be having a negative impact on these goals is the Bank of England (BoE). New research claims the BoE’s quantitative tightening policy has suppressed the number of social and affordable homes being built in the UK.
The government seems to be hoping that institutional investment will flood into the sector. New research by law firm Winckworth Sherwood found that 89% of residential developers expect an increase in institutional capital in the housing sector. At the same time, one-quarter of private residential developers are considering investing in a for-profit registered provider.
Inside Housing revealed at the start of the week that almost 75% of existing buildings so far assessed by the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) have failed to meet the standards required. The BSR has been reviewing safety cases prepared by the owners of 1,454 of the highest-risk high-rise residential buildings in England.
It also published details of a new free training programme to help building safety managers of high-rise blocks in England meet their legal duties. This will be delivered with the Leasehold Advisory Service.
The Building Safety Fund (BSF) has been a key part of the government’s remediation strategy. However, we revealed this week how one developer is close to agreeing a deal with the government that will allow it to defer payments it owes under the BSF. It is not the only one.
In the capital, the mayor of London’s Land Fund has started more than 8,000 homes and is on track to meet its 2030 target.
We also spoke to Setareh Neshati of Westminster City Council as part of Inside Housing’s series on women in development. We heard about the development director’s plan to maximise affordable housing in one of London’s most expensive boroughs, her career transition from the private sector and her passion for social housing.
‘No win, no fee’ claims were in the spotlight this week, as one solicitor was ordered to pay a tenant’s legal costs after a housing disrepair case failed. In the East Midlands, Mansfield District Council also claimed that no-win, no-fee solicitors’ representatives were gaining access to tenants’ homes by pretending to be council officers.
There is a new chair at the Scottish Housing Regulator, who will serve for the next four years. The Scottish government also revealed the details of a £4m fund for homelessness prevention projects.
North West landlord Plus Dane Housing has made three board appointments, including the chief executive of a housing association in Northern Ireland.
Settle and Paradigm Housing Group have agreed to merge, and revealed the name of the new 30,000-home landlord.
In Wales, planning permission is being sought for a 50-storey build-to-rent tower in Cardiff, which would be the nation’s tallest building.
Local councillors in Wiltshire have backed plans for a 2,500-home development with 27% affordable housing.
Have a great weekend.
Stephen Delahunty, news editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: stephen.delahunty@oceanmedia.co.uk
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Green light for 2,500-home scheme with more than 25% affordable housing
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