The Week in Housing: Plans to unlock Section 106 and temporary accommodation capacity, plus new compensation guidance

Good afternoon.

After a slew of government policy announcements in recent weeks, there were some interesting solutions proposed to two big issues in the sector.

The first was on unsold Section 106 homes. JV North called for housing associations to be included in a star rating system for new homes, as figures from the housing consortium’s members showed a drop of more than two-thirds in Section 106 acquisitions over three years.

JV North said this is down to “poor quality standards” that have led several members to stop working with some developers.

The second solution came from a taskforce set up to explore better ways of providing temporary accommodation. It suggested that landlords, councils and the government could work together to buy surplus social housing stock and let these homes at Local Housing Allowance rates.