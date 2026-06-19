The Week in Housing: Prime minister urged to intervene in remediation process amid NAO review of social housing sector

Good afternoon.

The prime minister has been urged to “intervene personally” to tackle a building safety crisis that is threatening Britain’s housing market.

Almost a decade since the Grenfell Tower fire killed 72 people, End Our Cladding Scandal (EOCS) has made a direct appeal to Sir Keir Starmer to address what it described as “glacial progress, a blame game and buck-passing” in the remediation process.

The plea comes as the value of flats in one London block has fallen by £100,000 because of a five-year delay to work. This left owners unable to sell their homes and forced them to cover a sixfold increase in insurance premiums on top of rising mortgage costs and service fees.

The EOCS appeal comes after an opposition peer earlier this week proposed to change the law so that more leaseholders are protected from the cost of fixing building safety defects.

Baroness Pinnock, the Liberal Democrats’ housing spokesperson, set out a suite of changes to building safety laws in a private members’ bill. A key part of the proposals is extending legal protections for the cost of fixing building safety defects to residents living in buildings of any height.