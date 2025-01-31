The Week in Housing: Red tape cut comes with building safety promise

In response to the speech, sector bodies raised concerns about investment, local government capacity, the need for skills and workforce training, and deregulation.

The chancellor reiterated that the drive to speed up the planning process will not come at the expense of pledges made on building safety requirements in the wake of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Meeting head on the concern about job cuts and price rises, Ms Reeves is hoping to build momentum around the forthcoming Planning and Infrastructure Bill. This will aim to “streamline the development of critical infrastructure” by removing red tape, particularly around environmental assessments.

This week, chancellor Rachel Reeves delivered a speech that aimed to alleviate months of pressure from businesses since Labour’s Budget in October.

More pointedly, the G15 group of London’s largest housing associations told the Treasury to reconsider the building of social housing as an asset that contributes to the UK’s national infrastructure and supports growth, rather than adding to national debt.

Ms Reeves is hoping to unlock “untapped” land near commuter train stations in a bid to build more homes for “working people” as part of her quest for growth.

Getting more better-quality social homes built faster cannot come soon enough. The social housing waiting list in the capital is now at a 10-year high.

The mayor of London has pledged to invest an additional £10m to tackle rough sleeping in the capital, including a focus on prevention services.

The impact of such a large waiting list was tragically laid bare as a coroner warned the government about the social housing shortage following the death of a man who took his own life after an eviction left him homeless, which led to being separated from his family and living in a vehicle.

This tragedy was reported alongside sobering new data which revealed that the number of children who died in temporary accommodation has risen to 80.

Deputy prime minister and housing secretary Angela Rayner said: “These truly shocking findings break my heart. No family should ever have to endure such a tragic loss of life and be failed by the very system there to protect them.”

The government has proposed a change in homelessness grant funding to help councils shift their spending away from temporary accommodation and towards prevention.