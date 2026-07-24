The Week in Housing: Reed resigns, Rayner returns and Burnham pledges to end rough sleeping

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Good afternoon.
With a new face in No 10 Downing Street, the inevitable reshuffle saw many allies of former prime minister Sir Keir Starmer leave their posts.
This allowed for Angela Rayner to return to government after accepting the position of secretary of state at the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).
Ms Rayner returns after previously serving as deputy prime minister and housing secretary under Sir Keir. However, she resigned in September 2025 after she admitting not paying enough stamp duty land tax on an £800,000 property in Hove.
On being reappointed, Ms Rayner said: “Andy Burnham’s vision of good growth in every postcode demands we build on the foundations we have already laid to bring the change we have promised.”
Her appointment followed predecessor Steve Reed’s decision to resign out of loyalty to Sir Keir. With his new cabinet in place, Mr Burnham pledged £340m to help end rough sleeping in his first act as prime minister.
Matthew Pennycook will stay in his position as minister of state for housing and planning. He will now also attend cabinet meetings.
Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, said she was delighted that Mr Pennycook was staying on in his role.
Many sector professionals this week shared their thoughts about how Mr Burnham’s brand of Manchesterism can become the blueprint for national housing policy.
Further devolution is also likely to be high on MHCLG’s agenda with both Mr Burnham and Ms Rayner backing additional power being distributed locally.
Following his appointment by King Charles this week, you can read what the sector had to say about the new prime minister here.
If devolution can create credible routes into stable housing, one commentator explained why Mr Burnham’s government should support places to solve problems that do not fit neatly within departmental boundaries.
Another said that Mr Burnham “must give mayors the powers he once craved” if he is serious about ending rough sleeping.
As part of an initial attempt to reform Whitehall, the prime minister announced the transfer of some policy areas under MHCLG out of London, as part of a restructure to the government machinery.
With reports that completed and unsold homes at the end of June hit an all-time high, the Housing Forum has called for the introduction a new model of first-time buyer support, funded by developers, to help increase delivery.
It also called for the income threshold for shared ownership to be increased to £120,000 outside London and £135,000 inside London.
However, before any changes are made to this model, the government may have to commit to a comprehensive review of the shared ownership model within 12 months of the Social Housing Bill passing, after the House of Lords backed an amendment this week.
Piling more pressure on Mr Burnham was the Northern Ireland communities minister, who set out why a decision on the borrowing powers of the Northern Ireland Housing Executive will be a “major test” of his commitment to building more homes across the UK.
There were several important legal and police investigation updates this week. A coroner was told that the Metropolitan Police is considering both corporate manslaughter and gross negligence manslaughter following the death of a man who fell from a London housing association block.
A woman has also been charged after a man was murdered in a retirement home in the North East of England run by housing association Thirteen Group.
And in a landmark ruling, a judge set out how landlords can get the court’s permission to force access to rented homes for gas and electrical safety inspections.
Both the Welsh government and the London mayor committed more cash to retrofit schemes.
The Welsh housing minister provided an additional £17m of funding for housing retrofit following a rapid review of existing schemes.
Sir Sadiq Khan was given powers to deliver £58.7m of public funding to retrofit up to 5,000 social homes in the capital.
There were a number of big appointment announcements in Scotland, as Shona Stephen, chief executive of Queens Cross Housing Association, announced her retirement.
Gavin Smith, a housing service manager at Fife Council, was elected as the Chartered Institute of Housing’s next vice president.
Inside Housing was also up in Glasgow to look at how the Commonwealth Games has changed the city, as part of our Spotlight on Regeneration series.
On fire safety, leaders at the Building Safety Regulator confirmed that they expect work on unfunded non-cladding safety defects to be completed as part of remediation to prevent firms needing to return to carry out further work.
This came after fire chiefs explained why they disagreed with the government’s plans to limit new requirements for evacuation lifts in flats to buildings that are 18 metres or taller.
If you missed our big investigation this week, Inside Housing revealed that e-bike fires have grown 13-fold in the past five years, and they are already leading to deaths. It’s a must-read for social housing providers that are concerned about managing this risk.
Have a good weekend.
Stephen Delahunty, news editor, Inside Housing
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