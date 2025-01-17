The Week in Housing: Rent convergence, renters’ rights and multimillion-pound building safety bills

It will now be debated in the House of Lords at a time when new research by housing charity Shelter revealed that a fifth of people in England struggle to meet rent and mortgage costs.

The government said millions of renters would “reap the rewards of greater security in their homes” as a total of 440 MPs voted to advance the bill on Tuesday night, with 111 voting against it.

The Renters’ Rights Bill completed its passage through the House of Commons with several amendments, including a limit on how much rent a landlord can request in advance.

Parliamentary business kicked up a gear this week with a number of important sessions for the sector after what felt like a new-year lull.

On the same day, MPs on the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee heard from the boss of the National Housing Federation how 90% of funding from the Cladding Safety Scheme and Building Safety Fund had gone to private building owners.

There was also some talk of whether for-profit providers are actually the answer to the housing crisis. Fiona Fletcher-Smith, chief executive of L&Q and chair of the G15, spoke about housing associations’ development plans and finances. She told MPs that skills shortages and court backlogs had affected some remediation cases.

Sticking with remediation, house builder Persimmon reported a £160m decrease in net cash in its latest trading update, down from £420m in 2023.

The 38% drop in cash was driven by £60m spent on remediation in the year, with work underway or completed on 70% of its known developments.

Crest Nicholson has had to delay its annual financial accounts as it reviews its estimated £250m remediation bill for hundreds of buildings.

With house builders’ finances being hit by the scale of their remediation work, there was a worrying admission from the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) this week.

A senior executive at the BSR told elected City Hall members that 40% of general applications were not able to assure that regulations were being met.

Peter Apps, contributing editor at Inside Housing, shared his thoughts about how state oversight of building safety may be the only route out of this ever-expanding crisis, as part of our #PlanForHousing campaign.

Across the Irish Sea, the Northern Ireland government has begun to assess the scale of building safety issues with a new consultation on how to address the challenges it faces.

The sector in England continues to lobby the government ahead of the Spending Review in March, when a decision is expected on the next rent settlement and the new Affordable Homes Programme.

With that in mind, new research by London’s largest landlords has found that reintroducing rent convergence at £3 per week would raise an additional £773m over 10 years.

In a comment piece for Inside Housing, Jo Savage, chief executive of Greatwell Homes and board member of PlaceShapers, set out why the sector “must reintroduce rent convergence to boost growth and avoid community investment trade-offs”.