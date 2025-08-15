The Week in Housing: Research reveals child deaths from window falls as ombudsman raises concern over landlords’ approach to repairs #UKhousing

More than half the cases in the ombudsman’s latest ‘Learning from severe maladministration’ report included children. One case involved a mother who was unable to close windows for three years despite worries about the risks to her children.

This focus on windows comes around a year after Richard Blakeway wrote to all chief executives about his concerns.

These figures were released as the Housing Ombudsman highlighted 16 landlords for “inexcusable” cases of complaints related to windows.

Analysis of the NCMD data by the University of Bristol found that 92% of the falls occurred from windows or balconies in flats where safety measures such as locks or restrictors were either absent, not working or not in use.

Figures published by the NHS-funded National Child Mortality Database (NCMD) made for particularly sorry reading as it was revealed that nine children under the age of 11 died after falling from windows or balconies in social rented homes in the past six years.

There were a number of other regulatory and legal judgments this week. One court ruling set out how a London council could lose more than a dozen affordable homes agreed under Section 106 after a legal battle over the sale of these units by a lender, who had borrowed money, to a now de-registered provider.

Another London council successfully argued that its database of homeless applicants was not a deferral list or a means to delay acting on its housing duty and does not indirectly discriminate against women.

Plus, the Regulator of Social Housing downgraded a London housing association after a planned inspection found serious governance and consumer concerns.

Homes England was forced to apologise for its handling of a failed IT project after a review found that it lacked leadership and oversight, and was unachievable in its aims. Spending on the project has topped £117m, which is money that could have been spent on thousands of new homes.

The failed admission from Homes England comes as the agency is expected to deliver the government’s flagship £39bn Affordable Homes Programme over the next decade, alongside a new National Housing Bank with a £16bn investment and a 500,000-home target.

A number of sector experts have explained to Inside Housing why they think the new bank must address the sector’s “lack of cheap funding” if it is going to be effective.

They shared their views after a credit agency recently warned that the UK government’s additional funding for social and affordable housing may not prevent around half the ratings in its portfolio from being put under pressure.

Ensuring the effectiveness of the National Housing Bank will be high up on the to-do list of Homes England’s new chief executive. Amy Rees, former boss of the UK’s prison service, has been appointed to lead the agency.

The sooner the bank can ramp up engagement with the sector, the better, after the latest figures from the Greater London Authority showed that just 347 new affordable homes have been started in the capital since April.