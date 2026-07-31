The Week in Housing: Sector’s call to Burnham after SAHP bids not signed off

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The sector was expecting bids to the Social and Affordable Housing Programme (SAHP) to be confirmed this week. However, they have yet to hear back.
Writing exclusively in Inside Housing, a group of housing associations, councils and ALMOs has called on prime minister Andy Burnham to sign off on the bids or risk a slowdown in delivery.
The call is backed by eight sector bodies, including the National Housing Federation (NHF), the Association of Directors of Housing, the Chartered Institute of Housing, the Councils with ALMOs Group, the National Federation of ALMOs, the Local Councils Network, the Northern Housing Consortium and the Association of Retained Council Housing. The group has also asked for a top-up in funding.
It comes after a Labour campaign group called on housing secretary Angela Rayner to end support for affordable rent tenures and focus all £39bn of grant funding on social rent.
A thinktank called for the same thing. In an analysis of Mr Burnham’s pledge to increase council housing supply, the Resolution Foundation said his “best bet” is to push existing grant further towards social rent.
Alongside this, North East mayor Kim McGuinness set out a plan to deliver 15,000 social and affordable homes across the region over the next 10 years.
Her Plan for Homes has been approved by the North East Mayoral Strategic Authority’s cabinet and is backed by £143m of central government funding.
Inside Housing published an analysis of Reform’s plan to ban all “foreign nationals” from social housing. We break down whether it would be possible and what it could mean for the sector here.
It was also a busy week for regulation. The Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) published its second annual review of its regulatory casework, based on its inspections and responsive work with landlords over the past year.
It concluded that housing associations with strong governance are best placed to deliver “more and better social homes” and set out several recommendations on what ‘good’ looks like.
The RSH also published 20 new regulatory judgements, including one that found serious failings at a landlord it believes is falsely claiming to be an exempt accommodation provider, and claimed housing benefit when it was not eligible to.
Jonathan Walters, chief executive of the RSH, said the regulator “will absolutely not tolerate cases where social landlords misrepresent their status as not-for-profit to take advantage of enhanced housing benefit payments, or charge higher rents when they are not justified”.
Also this week, the regulator announced that it was considering de-registering an exempt provider over a “persistent and longstanding” failure to meet standards.
Easy Housing Association, which is London-based but manages around 200 homes in Birmingham, faces being removed from the register of social landlords after failing to work on regulatory failures with the RSH.
The regulator believes that the landlord “does not have a credible route to resolving these serious issues”.
The Housing Ombudsman published two reports this week: one on the Complaint Handling Code and another on its response to the consultation on the upcoming Social Tenant Access to Information Requirements (STAIRs).
The watchdog urged landlords to reflect on the “appropriate complaint model” for their organisation and made several recommendations. It decided to maintain its three-month deadline for bringing a STAIRs complaint.
Early data from Housemark on the tenant satisfaction measures revealed that only four in 10 landlords are fully compliant with gas safety checks.
However, it also showed that overall satisfaction is up again.
Elsewhere, the NHF overhauled its code of conduct, to put a stronger focus on resident scrutiny, influence and oversight.
It said the renewed code better reflects the sector’s current “expectations around behaviour, culture, accountability and resident involvement”.
Several housing association annual accounts were published this week.
Vivid’s surplus fell 18% last year, while completions reached a record level and social rent delivery more than doubled.
Clarion reported improved surpluses in the first quarter of the year following a large stock transfer, while development delays saw completions almost halve year-on-year.
Notting Hill Genesis made a pre-tax loss of £285m in the last financial year.
The landlord said the result is mainly due to a “significant element of non-cash items”, including changes to how assets are valued, impairments and building safety remediation costs.
In legal news, it emerged that Home REIT has entered a dispute with its financial advisors over an alleged unpaid debt of more than £1.6m following the sale of its properties earlier this year.
Elsewhere, we reported that Lewisham Council plans to buy more former council homes for temporary accommodation.
Social impact investor Resonance has launched a £700m housing fund aimed at tackling homelessness.
Homelessness statistics were published in Wales this week, showing that rough sleeping reached a five-year high in the country.
Several charities called on the Welsh government to take action on homelessness following their release.
In Scotland, built environment groups urged the government to invest in retrofit skills, warning that the country risks missing its climate goals if there is no dedicated funding for this.
The Scottish Ecological Design Association and thinktank Common Weal called on Shirley-Anne Somerville, Scotland’s housing and social justice secretary, to make public cash available for training the workforce that will install energy efficiency measures to help decarbonise buildings.
In Northern Ireland, housing association Radius secured a £20m loan from Ulster Bank to build hundreds of social homes in the country.
Have a good weekend.
Gráinne Cuffe, deputy news editor, Inside Housing
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Taking place on 23 September at 200 Aldersgate in London, this year’s conference brings together tenant engagement, housing management and resident experience professionals to explore how organisations are strengthening relationships with residents through innovative engagement, inclusive decision-making and practical strategies for today’s regulatory landscape.
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