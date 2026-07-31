The Week in Housing: Sector’s open letter to Burnham after SAHP bids not signed off

Good afternoon.

The sector was expecting bids to the Social and Affordable Housing Programme (SAHP) to be confirmed this week. However, they have yet to hear back.

Writing exclusively in Inside Housing, a group of housing associations, councils and ALMOs has called on prime minister Andy Burnham to sign off on the bids or risk delivery.

The call is backed by eight sector bodies, including the National Housing Federation (NHF), the Association of Directors of Housing, the Chartered Institute of Housing, the Councils with ALMOs Group, the National Federation of ALMOs, the Local Councils Network, the Northern Housing Consortium and the Association of Retained Council Housing. The group has also asked for a top-up in funding.

It comes after a Labour campaign group called on housing secretary Angela Rayner to end support for affordable rent tenures and focus all £39bn of grant funding on social rent.

A thinktank called for the same thing. In an analysis of Mr Burnham’s pledge to increase council housing supply, the Resolution Foundation said his “best bet” is to push existing grant further towards social rent.

Alongside this, North East mayor Kim McGuinness set out a plan to deliver 15,000 social and affordable homes across the region over the next 10 years.

Her Plan for Homes has been approved by the North East Mayoral Strategic Authority’s cabinet and is backed by £143m of central government funding.

Inside Housing published an analysis of Reform’s plan to ban all “foreign nationals” from social housing. We break down whether it would be possible and what it could mean for the sector here.