The Week in Housing: Social rent target set and push towards single construction regulator

Housing minister Matthew Pennycook revealed that he is not afraid to get his hands dirty, targeting some of the real nitty-gritty stuff coming across his desk this week.

The sun had barely set on the building regulator before the guidance on the rebranded Social and Affordable Homes Programme was delivered. The old ‘AHP’ is out. The new programme has a target of at least 180,000 social rent homes .

The twilight hours are perfect for breaking news of reforms to the Building Safety Regulator that include a new fast-track process, changes to leadership and fresh investment.

The government has very kindly timed all its major sector announcements around my sleeping pattern this week.

He set out further reforms to Right to Buy that will see newly built social homes exempt from the scheme for 35 years, and confirmed that the Competence and Conduct Standard will come into effect in October 2026. Large housing providers will have a three-year transition period from this date.

Plus, consultations on a reformed Decent Homes Standard for the social and private sectors (to come into force no earlier than 2035) on improving the energy efficiency of social housing and on rent convergence were announced. For the latter, a £1 or £2 a week cap has been proposed, with a decision to be made during the Autumn Budget.

Two new funding programmes launched with an aim to improve resident experience and council housebuilding skills and capacity.

The sector learned that from April 2027, social landlords will have to provide tenants with access to information about the management of their homes.

It was also revealed that £2.5bn of low-interest loans announced in the Spending Review will support the delivery of new social and affordable housing.

The sector told Inside Housing that it “stands ready to deliver”. You can read more responses from the sector here.

We ran through the details in the impact assessments of all the proposals here.

Mr Pennycook ended a busy week with changes to protect leaseholders from excessive service charges and unexpected bills, as well as help with litigation costs when challenges are made against managing agents.