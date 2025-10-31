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The Week in Housing: Spotlight on shared ownership and ombudsman reveals new investigation approach #UKhousing

During a separate inquiry session this week, a sector expert called for service charges to be regulated and said there is an issue with shared ownership being sold as an affordable product.

Last year, an MP-led inquiry called for “urgent” reforms to the model after it found that uncapped service charges, rising rents and unfair maintenance costs made the tenure unaffordable.

This is a key metric in judging whether the shared ownership model actually works, and the report comes after housing minister Matthew Pennycook indicated there may be some tweaks to improve it .

Staircasing is the process in which shared owners can buy a larger stake in their home, with the goal of reaching 100% ownership. Both the rate and number of 100% staircases fell in 2023-24 against a difficult economic backdrop, the report said.

New data shared exclusively with Inside Housing this week revealed that the rate of shared owners in England staircasing to full ownership of their home is at its lowest level in a decade .

Damp and mould was also in the spotlight as the first phase of Awaab’s Law came into force alongside a £1m fund to improve tenant engagement and give residents more say in how their homes are managed.

Following this, more than 20 social landlords were highlighted for failings in how they dealt with damp and mould cases in the Housing Ombudsman’s latest Learning from severe maladministration report.

The sector watchdog also unveiled a new investigation process for landlords found to be doing worse than their peers on key measures.

In good news for tenants, the Renters’ Rights Act has become law after the landmark bill received royal assent. It will bring huge changes to private renting in England, including a ban on Section 21 no-fault evictions.

Other changes include applying the Decent Homes Standard and Awaab’s Law to the private rented sector, abolishing blanket bans on tenants who have children or receive benefits, and cracking down on bidding wars.

Despite the new housing law and regulations, another senior frontbencher fell foul of the rules this week. The London borough where chancellor Rachel Reeves owns an unlicensed property was forced to confirm that it only fines landlords who do not respond to warning notices.

There was a huge win for leaseholders, which the government welcomed, after a group of freeholders lost their argument that the Leasehold and Freehold Reform Act 2024 undermines their human rights under Section 4 of the Human Rights Act 1998.

There was big news from the Regulator of Social Housing (RSH) as it announced that long-serving chief executive Fiona MacGregor is to step down next year.

The RSH’s annual statistics on stock and rents in the social housing sector revealed a net increase of nearly 38,000 social homes since 2024, but a fall in social rent.

The English regulator also downgraded Phoenix Community Housing’s governance rating to a non-compliant G3 after finding “serious” failings in how the landlord managed payments.