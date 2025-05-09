The Week in Housing: ‘Tents not rents’, solar panel plans revealed and trial collapses for retirement village fire

Good afternoon.

At the start of the week, just a few days after the local election results, I caught up with Gideon Amos, housing spokesperson for the Liberal Democrats.

Much of his concern was that Labour’s plans for imposing housing targets on local authorities, overruling planning committees and removing statutory consultations on large developments are going to come with a democratic backlash.

Mr Amos said: “I hope that’s not what we’re seeing in the leaning of some voters towards the Reform party.”

He makes a good point, given that Reform UK leader Nigel Farage said he would “resist” people seeking asylum being housed in the 10 council areas where his party has taken control after winning more than 670 seats.

Andrea Jenkyns, Reform UK’s new Greater Lincolnshire mayor and former Conservative MP, later backed up this suggestion in an interview with LBC. She said: “This is taxpayers’ money and it should actually be tents, not rent.”