The Week in Housing: The Kiziak saga and development concerns

Good afternoon.

The week of the UK’s Real Estate Investment and Infrastructure Forum (UKREiiF) in Leeds, Inside Housing delved into the saga around expelled fire engineer Adam Kiziak, looking into what went wrong and what happens now.

At the same time we revealed that a second fire engineer has accused Tri Fire of using his signature for assessments of a building he had not seen.

Here, contributing editor Peter Apps argues that the whole case shows we need tighter regulation of those involved in building safety and a mindset shift from clients.

At UKREiiF we heard startling figures about stalled Section 106 homes and concerns raised by the boss of Clarion about delays to development because of challenges in the building safety regulatory regime.

Clare Miller’s comments came as it emerged that the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) is to begin publishing performance data.

Alex Norris, minister for building safety, fire and local growth, said the BSR would issue quarterly information “from this quarter” on “the volumes of applications received, recorded outcomes and decision times for determination”.

In an interview with Inside Housing, the BSR’s deputy director said its gateway processes are preventing unsafe homes from being built – with applications rejected for “fundamental” failures to show compliance – following criticism of delays.