The Week in Housing: Trials, tribunals and occupations

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Good afternoon.
The week started with the news that Metropolitan Thames Valley Housing (MTVH) had settled its court claim against a developer over a fire at a south-west London estate.
Before the claim was settled out of court, MTVH had been seeking “damages and/or indemnity” from St James, part of the Berkeley Group, over the Richmond House fire.
Meanwhile, a first-tier tribunal will decide whether it is reasonable for a landlord to charge a flat-rate service charge across its portfolio instead of on a specific estate basis.
High Court judges ruled that service charges of £300 per year payable to housing association Accent Housing could be “unreasonable”, following a five-year-long legal battle.
A dispute over the “payability and reasonableness” of flat-rate management charges will now go back to a first-tier tribunal.
The Housing Ombudsman published the failings of a number of landlords in the hope of providing lessons for the sector, including the case of a repairs operative who sent inappropriate messages he described as “banter” to a resident with a traumatic personal history.
The rest of the watchdog’s latest Learning from Severe Maladministration report can be found here.
“We want to prevent repeated failings in these areas and show where the key learning points are,” said Richard Blakeway, the housing ombudsman.
Due to the process of contacting around 250 people who are expected to be criticised, the second and final report on the Grenfell Tower fire has been delayed further and will not be published before the seventh anniversary of the tragedy this summer.
The inquiry team explained that the process was “significantly larger and more complex than we had originally expected”.
For the second time in less than a year, campaigners occupied an empty house on a Peabody-run south London estate and are refusing to leave, in protest against the proposed demolition of the site.
As the push to professionalise the sector gathers pace, sector bodies have asked for more time to transition before housing managers are made to complete compulsory professional qualifications.
There could be a big shift for Homes England after a review advised ministers to offload responsibility for the Help to Buy scheme and building safety so the agency can concentrate on regeneration powers and its “core mission” of housing delivery.
Homes England’s chief executive sat down with Inside Housing to proclaim the review a “call to arms” for the agency to take a more hands-on role in development.
Following this interview, Vistry Group announced two deals with Homes England to deliver around 1,000 homes in the Midlands, with the majority expected to be built offsite.
One landlord has shut down its X account over concerns around “inappropriate content” on the social media site formerly known as Twitter, and a drop-off in engagement.
A number of mergers were completed last week, including the coming together of Inquilab and Westway housing associations.
While mergers might make economic sense, the ombudsman has previously warned landlords to be on the look-out for complaints rising after such a big organisational change.
The impact of such a change was highlighted by tenants and leaseholders of One Housing Group this week, after they said the association had failed to address serious disrepair and levied huge service fees on tenants a year into its takeover by Riverside.
There were a number of senior appointments across the sector.
Retirement house builder McCarthy Stone appointed a new chief financial officer.
Barnet Council’s housing boss was appointed chief executive of an East Midlands landlord, and a long-serving Places for People executive became the permanent chief risk officer after being in the role for seven months on an interim basis.
A small London housing association also hired a new director of development to oversee its housebuilding plans.
In Scotland, a total of 13 landlords can expect a visit from the Scottish Housing Regulator to discuss standards and assurance.
Northern Ireland revealed it had received £67m from the Housing Executive, Department for Communities and EU funding last year, to invest in energy efficiency and carbon-reduction measures.
A county council in Wales also approved funding to support homeowners to make adaptations to their homes and improve energy efficiency.
Across the English regions, West Midlands mayor Andy Street pledged to treble the number of social homes being built in the region, as he campaigns for re-election.
At the same time, a coalition of North East of England landlords called on the region’s incoming mayor to help them go “further and faster” in housebuilding plans and increase the current target of 6,500 new homes.
As part of the Inside Housing CPD programme, the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) has explained what landlords need to do to ensure compliance.
With the next stage in England’s new building safety regime beginning this month, meaning the BSR can call in “safety cases” for high rises, Inside Housing has explained how boards should prepare.
Have a great weekend.
Stephen Delahunty, news editor, Inside Housing
Say hello: stephen.delahunty@insidehousing.co.uk
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