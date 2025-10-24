The Week in Housing: Will London’s ‘emergency’ housebuilding package work?

Good afternoon.

Rumours of a cut to London’s affordable housing target came true yesterday after an ‘emergency’ housebuilding package was announced that included lowering the affordable housing requirement for schemes to 20%.

The sector’s response to whether the plans will work was mixed, with the G15 calling for a “cultural change” in the private sector, and others warning that the move must not “set a precedent” and saying more needs to be done to unblock social housebuilding in the capital.

Part of an issue with the viability of schemes has been a lack of take-up on Section 106, for which the government has chided the sector.

With that in mind, Inside Housing pored over our exclusive Biggest Builders data and talked to development directors across the sector to find out what is actually happening with Section 106.