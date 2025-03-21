The Week in Housing: Winter is over, BSR wants more power and PAC concerned with remediation plan #UKhousing

The pace of completing this work is no quicker in Wales, as a committee chair sought clarity on why safety work has not been completed on 98% of buildings in the devolved nation.

The PAC said that the government is not taking seriously enough the potential impact of its cladding remediation plans on housebuilding targets. This came after the English regulator warned landlords of their “legal obligations” as more than 400 buildings with life-critical fire safety defects still have no clear remediation plan .

So I spent the spring equinox yesterday optimistically marking the moment that the sun was exactly above the equator. However, my sunny disposition was quickly ruined by an embargoed copy of the Public Accounts Committee’s (PAC) latest inquiry report.

It’s official. Winter is over. It’s far more bearable living in a country that has hardly finished a major infrastructure project in my lifetime when the days are longer and warmer.

Much of this week was spent in parliament, and up at the National Housing Federation (NHF) Housing Finance Conference in Liverpool.

First up, Inside Housing and Homeless Link’s Reset Homelessness campaign was launched during a meeting of the All-Party Parliamentary Group for Ending Homelessness.

The campaign launch came with an important piece of research from the national charity, titled Breaking the Cycle, which set out how a funding crisis is damaging service providers and the homeless people they work with.

Also appearing in front of the Housing, Communities and Local Government Committee session on Grenfell and building safety was Inside Housing’s contributing editor Peter Apps, who won the Orwell Prize for his book Show Me the Bodies: How We Let Grenfell Happen.

He joined Grenfell survivors in calling on the government to prioritise and take seriously the need for a national oversight mechanism.

Mr Apps said: “You cannot leave it to departments, to officials and to ministers to police themselves. That’s why Inquest and others have been calling for a separate body to do it.”

Later in the same inquiry session, the boss of the Building Safety Regulator (BSR) called for more powers as he warned the construction industry of its need to change amid “serious failings” in building control applications.

While the BSR was asking for more power, Berkeley Group and London’s largest housing associations were calling for a review of its Gateway 2 approval process after becoming frustrated with delays.

In Liverpool, Kate Henderson, chief executive of the NHF, wasn’t the only sector professional taking to social media to share pictures of the spring sun at the organisation’s Housing Finance Conference near the city’s iconic Albert Dock.

Inside Housing was also in attendance, and heard a senior figure at Homes England say that the agency is urging the government to provide a third top-up to the Affordable Homes Programme (AHP) to tide landlords over in 2025-26.

One chief finance officer at a housing association said he feels that the Housing Ombudsman’s approach to regulation has become overly prescriptive and “confuses the regulatory landscape”.

Prior to that, delegates were debating how important it is for the sector to own its own homes. The chief executive of a large London housing association has said he is not as “wedded” to owning stock as he used to be, as more landlords in the sector look to equity investments as a way of shoring up their finances.