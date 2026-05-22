Transfer slabs: the next frontier of the building safety crisis?

The idea of a building collapse caused by a transfer slab failure is terrifying. It has only been five years since the Surfside condominium collapse in Miami killed 98 people.

That failure started with a problem with slabs and columns on the pool deck and resulted in the total loss of the building. Could something similar happen with a transfer slab in the UK?

Such a catastrophic failure is not guaranteed.

“There is an inherent strength in reinforced concrete structures which makes [a total loss of a building due to a transfer slab failure] unlikely,” says the anonymous structural engineer. “The structure would react to remove the loads away from the area that’s collapsed; that’s a design condition in a lot of buildings.”

Nonetheless, the danger exists. Structural engineers talk about the difference between elastic failure (where you see warning signs before a collapse) and brittle failure (where the collapse happens suddenly, with little or no warning).

The Pipers Row car park collapse in 1997, for example, occurred through punching shear – with a 120-tonne section of the top floor collapsing suddenly. The car park was unoccupied at the time, which meant the incident passed without injury.

A report found that it had occurred due to poor maintenance: a localised breakdown of the waterproof membrane had allowed water ingress around the column and frost had weakened the concrete over time.

“Brittle failure is something that you have to avoid at all costs. Punching shear gets pretty close to that,” Mr Carpenter says.

“You would get cracking, but that’s no good as a precursor if you have a suspended ceiling. In a reinforced concrete frame building, you do have an inherent ability for loads to go elsewhere. That’s a design condition for the larger structures, but nonetheless, [punching shear through a transfer slab] is closer to a brittle failure situation than anyone would be comfortable with.”

Lessons to learn

Are there lessons for the construction and housing sectors in the way this latest chapter of the building safety saga has emerged? Once more, we are scrabbling to deal with the legacy of poor building work in the first two decades of the 21st century, when a generation of blocks of residential flats were built with limited oversight and a light-touch regulatory regime.

“This seems to me to go back to some really fundamental flaws in the industry. The first is checking, and the second is supervision on site,” Mr Carpenter says.

He explains that in the first decades of his 40-year career in the industry, designs would be thoroughly checked, either in their totality or with a selective focus on the safety-critical elements, and then given an overall assessment by an individual in the firm known as a ‘passer’.

“A passer was a trusted individual in the practice with grey hair, who had seen it all before,” he says. “They would be given the drawings and put in a room for a few hours, and then they would grill you on all your decisions – how have you designed this, what actions have you taken to mitigate this risk, and so on.”

Similarly, structural engineers would attend the building site to ensure the reinforcement was placed correctly, that the correct depth of concrete was poured and that other safety-critical elements were installed correctly. Now, that rarely happens.

“In today’s world of competitive pricing, often everybody involved has been appointed on a lowest-bid basis, and independent supervision has largely disappeared,” he says.

“The designer is reluctant to say, ‘we want to spend three days on site’, and to price that into their quote, because they know they will lose out on the job to someone cheaper if they do.”

He explains that the designs may be worked out by different professionals – a client designer may begin the process, which is then completed by a designer appointed by the contractor.

“By that point, the client designer may have been let go,” he says. “So they may never meet.”

Mr Lawrence agrees that additional checking is critical: “Reducing the risk of structural safety issues of this nature requires a combination of stronger oversight, clearer accountability and more robust checking processes.”

He says that appointing a separate firm of engineers to independently check plans would add less than 1% to overall construction costs. “Given the potential cost and disruption associated with remediation, this represents a proportionate and effective risk reduction measure,” he says.

There is also, potentially, a lesson about over-reliance on computer models, which has a wider resonance as the industry adopts AI.

“The introduction of these ever more powerful software systems has created the opportunity for engineers, maybe under commercial pressure, to very quickly create large and complex structures,” says the anonymous engineer. “Over-reliance on these systems creates the risk of this sort of thing happening.”

For now though, it is another safety risk that building owners must attempt to address, which may lead to more disruption and uncertainty for residents.

“You wonder what’s next,” the building safety manager says. “We have had cladding, and then RAAC concrete, and now this. I don’t think this is the tip of the iceberg anymore, but it certainly isn’t the bottom of it either.”

“We have had cladding, and then RAAC concrete, and now this. I don’t think this is the tip of the iceberg anymore, but it certainly isn’t the bottom of it either”

Back in Stratford, the residents certainly are being required to endure the difficulty that comes with living in a building someone failed to construct safely.

“My clients are only able to access their homes through pre-booked appointments with a chaperone,” says Eleanor Solomon, a partner in housing and property litigation at law firm Anthony Gold, who is acting for a number of the residents.

“But that access gets turned off quite frequently, because NHG is monitoring the building for movement, and if they detect anything unusual then no one is allowed in at all.”

NHG says it is doing “everything we reasonably can to facilitate access safely and fairly”, and has recently extended the length of the bookable slots from 30 minutes to an hour. It says that precautions around movement in the building are necessary to protect residents.

The residents are in serviced apartments, not far from the building – and while the quality of the accommodation is reasonably high, there is still a real hardship in being away from home for such a long and uncertain period of time.

“The actual quality of the accommodation, objectively, is good,” says Anthony Gold’s Ms Solomon. “In fact, they’re incredibly expensive, which NHG is at pains to tell my clients at every opportunity.

“But there is still quite a lot of pressure on my clients, especially because lots of them have young children. Quite a lot of them have autistic or otherwise disabled children.

“And being in this block with other people who are paying quite a lot of money to be there, where all the furnishings are completely new, is actually really stressful for a lot of my clients – they are constantly on edge trying to keep everything under control.”

NHG says it “does not accept the suggestion” that it has emphasised cost inappropriately. It says that it needed to move residents quickly, and keep them in the Stratford area – which meant it had to make use of available housing options, including high-value serviced accommodation.

Ms Solomon says that residents dissatisfied with the accommodation have been told to make homelessness applications to Newham Council. NHG responds that there had been just one instance where someone was told to contact the council “as a matter of last resort” after rejecting offers of accommodation.

Ms Solomon adds that some families who were reluctant to leave were threatened with anti-social behaviour injunctions – which warned of the distress that may be caused to emergency workers if the building collapsed and people were killed.

“[NHG] have been very heavy-handed,” Ms Solomon says. “The majority of people who didn’t leave, that I know of, and there may be others whom I don’t act for, just wanted more information. They didn’t need to be threatened with an injunction with arrest powers attached to it.”

NHG says it is not accurate to characterise its role as heavy-handed, and adds that it had provided email updates, a dedicated microsite, resident meetings and a dedicated officer for every household, a 24-hour phone and email hotline and an in-person walk-in hub. It says the injunctions were sought as a “last resort” for a “small number of residents who declined to vacate the building”.

Regardless of how it was handled, the major cause of the disruption in Stratford is familiar: the failure to build people’s homes with proper care. Before lessons can be learned, the sector must now do what it has to do to ensure this latest chapter in the building safety crisis does not end in a greater disaster.

Read our Q&A with Arup’s Andrew Lawrence