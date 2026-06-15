Faced with the prospect of a mammoth refurbishing bill to bring accommodation up to spec after the Decent Homes Standard was introduced in the early 2000s, South Tyneside Council opted for more drastic measures.

Initial proposals would have focused on demolishing and rebuilding social homes, leaving privately owned properties largely untouched, but this was later revised to see more than half of the estate – about 500 homes – levelled and replaced with 750 properties for sale and rent.

The local authority had changed tack after deciding the original plans “weren’t radical enough”, Mr Farr says.

But for many of the site’s existing owner-occupiers, they had gone too far. According to Mr Farr, one public meeting on the scheme had to be ended after just a few minutes, when a local authority councillor offered to conclude a particularly heated discussion with a resident in a nearby car park.

Some at South Shields Town Hall feared things were becoming “too hot to handle” and, worried they might feel the heat at the ballot box come polling day, considered kicking it into the long grass.

But the ward councillors for the area were prepared to stand firm.

“The important thing was involving the community, to... make it possible for people to come back and for families to live close to each other”

“These local councillors could very easily have lost their seats on the basis of what we were doing,” Mr Farr says. “Demolishing houses is not always something people want to see, but they had the bravery to see it through.

“And that leadership is really important, having people who will say, ‘We need this, it could get a bit hairy, but we will see it through because it’s the right thing to do.’”

While convincing the borough’s planning committee to grant the seal of approval had presented one challenge, the brains behind the plans then had to work on bringing the residents themselves around to the idea.

The development partnership was officially formed in 2003 and work started on the demolition of 538 properties in July 2004. The first properties were completed just two years later, in 2006, but the fifth and final phase of the scheme was not finished until 2017.

“For two years, prior to laying a brick, we had to get the local community on board,” Mr Farr remembers. “And gradually, we started to make inroads, acquiring the properties and decanting people out to other parts of South Shields.

“What we ended up with was a plan with five or six different phases, which we thought would take six or seven years to demolish and rebuild near-on 750 homes. That was naive. It took us twice that time to complete the scheme. What you’re left with is an estate that I think stands the test of time.”