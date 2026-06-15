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Inside Housing joins a fact-finding tour, part of a major inquiry into regeneration and how it could drive growth in the North. First stop? Newcastle. James Harrison reports as part of Inside Housing’s Spotlight on Regeneration series
When the Cleadon Park council estate in South Shields opened for the first time in the 1920s, it was supposed to represent the future of housing in Britain.
After four years of grinding slaughter in the Great War, returning soldiers were promised “homes fit for heroes”, rather than the slums from which many of them had been drawn.
But while the project showed that a government really could deliver good-quality housing at scale if it had the will to do so, it also had another lesson in store: that when the time comes, these sites can be regenerated.
Inside Housing has joined leading figures from the North East’s social housing sector for a fact-finding tour of Tyneside, arranged as part of the Northern Housing Consortium’s inquiry into how housing-led regeneration can address social and economic challenges – as well as tackling the housing crisis.
This was the first fact-finding expedition of the inquiry, which last week published its interim report with an event in parliament. That report made an initial call for £500m a year in funding for mayors, to unlock housing-led regeneration.
But the work of the inquiry is now continuing to come up with a detailed strategy for regeneration. Today’s tour sees the inquiry visit older regeneration sites, and some more recent ones, to understand the benefits – as well as the challenges to delivering them.
So, what can Cleadon Park, the first site we visit, teach us about dealing with the UK’s increasingly dated and decaying housing stock?
More than a century ago, military planners recognised that living conditions created the foundation for later health, summed up in the pithy observation attributed to the politician Richard Reiss: “You cannot expect to get an A1 population out of C3 homes”, a reference to how the military classified fitness at that time.
South Shields – a Tyneside industrial town best known for coal, shipbuilding and more recently as the home of one-quarter of Little Mix – could have been the poster child of such a slogan. Even today, decades after the last shipyards and mines closed, healthy life expectancy remains about five years less than the English average.
Cleadon Park was supposed to address this.
“Initially, it was the place to be,” says Michael Farr, executive director of assets and growth at housing association Bernicia, who in the early 2000s was working for Enterprise 5 Housing Association. Enterprise 5 was one of the partners in the site’s regeneration alongside Bellway Homes and South Tyneside Council, where Mr Farr also worked for more than a decade.
“This was an estate built on garden village principles: the houses had big gardens, there were sites for allotments, and even inside toilets, which made them very desirable.
“But in the ’70s and ’80s it started to deteriorate. There were issues with disorder and criminal activity associated with drugs, and the quality of the housing was deteriorating.
“The council had a decision on whether to renovate in situ, or to look at a regeneration scheme in terms of demolition.”
Faced with the prospect of a mammoth refurbishing bill to bring accommodation up to spec after the Decent Homes Standard was introduced in the early 2000s, South Tyneside Council opted for more drastic measures.
Initial proposals would have focused on demolishing and rebuilding social homes, leaving privately owned properties largely untouched, but this was later revised to see more than half of the estate – about 500 homes – levelled and replaced with 750 properties for sale and rent.
The local authority had changed tack after deciding the original plans “weren’t radical enough”, Mr Farr says.
But for many of the site’s existing owner-occupiers, they had gone too far. According to Mr Farr, one public meeting on the scheme had to be ended after just a few minutes, when a local authority councillor offered to conclude a particularly heated discussion with a resident in a nearby car park.
Some at South Shields Town Hall feared things were becoming “too hot to handle” and, worried they might feel the heat at the ballot box come polling day, considered kicking it into the long grass.
But the ward councillors for the area were prepared to stand firm.
“The important thing was involving the community, to... make it possible for people to come back and for families to live close to each other”
“These local councillors could very easily have lost their seats on the basis of what we were doing,” Mr Farr says. “Demolishing houses is not always something people want to see, but they had the bravery to see it through.
“And that leadership is really important, having people who will say, ‘We need this, it could get a bit hairy, but we will see it through because it’s the right thing to do.’”
While convincing the borough’s planning committee to grant the seal of approval had presented one challenge, the brains behind the plans then had to work on bringing the residents themselves around to the idea.
The development partnership was officially formed in 2003 and work started on the demolition of 538 properties in July 2004. The first properties were completed just two years later, in 2006, but the fifth and final phase of the scheme was not finished until 2017.
“For two years, prior to laying a brick, we had to get the local community on board,” Mr Farr remembers. “And gradually, we started to make inroads, acquiring the properties and decanting people out to other parts of South Shields.
“What we ended up with was a plan with five or six different phases, which we thought would take six or seven years to demolish and rebuild near-on 750 homes. That was naive. It took us twice that time to complete the scheme. What you’re left with is an estate that I think stands the test of time.”
It is easy to see why: in 2000, Cleadon Park was in the top 2% of most-deprived council wards nationally. It had a 33% unemployment rate, and 80% of five to 11-year-olds were eligible for free school meals.
Remembering the scene in 2001, when plans were being drawn up, Paul Fiddaman, chief executive of Karbon Homes, which is now responsible for about 200 homes on the site, says: “If you had walked around, you would have seen rows of boarded-up houses, a reputation that no one wanted to live here, and crime and disorder [that] was very difficult to control.”
In the early 2000s, Mr Fiddaman was at PwC, where he worked with South Tyneside Council on early development plans for the Cleadon Park regeneration.
The contrast now is stark as we tour the estate: streets are clean, homes are well maintained, and the area is a desirable place to live once more – a recently vacated bungalow just minutes walk from Cleadon Park Primary Care Centre (which also hosts a GP and library, the addition of which has also been cited as a factor in the project’s success) has already received more than 200 bids from prospective tenants when we visit.
A tracking survey that polled more than 450 households found that one-fifth more people considered Cleadon Park a “great place to live” in 2010 than in 2006. Years later, the scheme’s champions claim this is in no small part due to efforts to preserve the existing community formed on the original estate.
“A regeneration scheme means different things to different people, but for it to work in its totality, you have to look at the physical, social and the economic”
“Sometimes we think it’s just about building homes, but it’s not,” says Andrea Roberts, supported housing officer at South Tyneside Council.
“We could see that sense of community was there and it’s important to keep that, so the important thing was involving the community, to keep that community and make it possible for people to come back and for families to live close to each other.”
The sheer scale of the £132m project meant that bosses were able to maintain a permanent presence on site throughout, which proved invaluable in keeping costs down and building confidence in the scheme.
According to Mr Farr, once the owner-occupiers had been persuaded, the rest of the community was “all for it”. For Tracy Harrison, chief executive of the Northern Housing Consortium, “if you are not on site and accessible to tenants and proactively providing information, then disinformation will fill that void”.
Ms Roberts remembers “several characters on the estate who were very supportive and passionate about creating a better future for their children”. These individuals in turn became “very effective spies”, particularly in helping to thwart attempts by a local landlord to buy properties before they could be taken over by developers.
Another ally for Cleadon Park was the headteacher of the estate’s Ridgeway Primary Academy, who made sure education chiefs became aware of the need for additional funding to keep classrooms open, as falling school rolls during the demolition and decant phases put a squeeze on finances.
An offer of the chance to return to the rebuilt estate after being moved out was also a key plank in the strategy to bring public opinion on-side.
“We gave a guarantee,” Mr Farr says, “if you wanted to come back to a new property, we will guarantee you a place on this new estate.” However, it was also made clear that this offer would not be extended to anyone who had previously been in arrears or involved in crime or anti-social behaviour on the estate.
Just a few miles upriver from South Shields, the lessons of Cleadon Park have been taken up in Gateshead, the next stop on our fact-finding tour, where a major regeneration programme has been instituted across the borough.
More than 2,000 new homes are set to be built across 19 different locations over 15 years, with a price tag of £450m. Gateshead has been able to develop a cross-subsidy model, which has meant both profitable and challenging sites can be developed.
This was underpinned by a two-pronged approach: identifying areas with what Andrew Sloan, Gateshead Council’s head of regeneration, has called an “element of sustainability”, but also places where the market had collapsed.
“It was easy enough to determine we wanted family homes and green spaces,” Mr Sloan says, “but the volume builders wouldn’t touch them. We needed to provide a pipeline of development activity over the longer term.”
By the end of 2028, the partnership between Gateshead Council, housing association Home Group and developer Vistry expects to complete 2,400 homes – 1,800 for private sale and the rest for affordable rent.
Under the agreement, Gateshead Council has put up the necessary land, while the others provided the funding, with Home Group also offering guaranteed purchase of all affordable homes.
A key plank of the initiative has been improving the mix of property types in the area, which has been dominated by terraced housing or Tyneside flats (essentially a terraced house split horizontally into separate ground-floor and upper-level apartments).
Now, gardens, garages and driveways are offering more incentives to move to neighbourhoods previously associated with limited choice and poor quality.
One site, at Hyde Park Street, had been vacant for nearly a decade following the demolition of terraced housing there in 2013, but now has 62 properties waiting to be finished, including 20 specifically designed for Gateshead’s Orthodox Jewish community. Funding was drawn from the sale of 50 properties elsewhere in the borough.
Mr Sloan says: “There’s a lot of people who have moved back to the area, and being able to meet all those needs, as well as investing in open space, feels like we’re coming to the end of the perfect regeneration case study.”
However, while some sites have progressed relatively smoothly, others have proved more challenging, particularly those where regeneration seems likely to fall foul of Homes England net additionality rules.
For those working to regenerate the North East, greater flexibility (and devolution of funding) presents one of the surest ways of kick-starting building – especially when considering sites already sitting vacant while they wait to be redeveloped.
“A regeneration scheme means different things to different people, but for it to work in its totality, you have to look at the physical, social and the economic,” says John Johnston, chief executive of Bernicia.
“It’s about uplifting the environment, better design and quality, better in terms of the social aspect. It’s about working with a community to make sure there’s a stronger and more stable community afterwards, making sure that community knows you’re doing it for them, challenging things like anti-social behaviour and how the social realm is managed.
“[The community has] a place in a regeneration scheme, but there also has to be space for other people to move in. Flexibility is coming, but we have to widen the boundary and talk about what we’re doing in the place, even if that means we have to have some sites with fewer homes but of higher quality.”
Tracy Harrison and John Johnston will be speaking at Housing 2026, at the Great North Theatre, on 23 June. Find out more and book your pass here.
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