What can an Olympic Park development tell us about the future of London regeneration?

“We want to continue demonstrating our commitment to the park. It’s a brilliant scheme down there. There’s lots to be proud of. It’s the right thing to do to continue with the next phase,” Ms Steele says, though she does seem a bit tense.

“It’s a big decision for us as a business,” she notes. “We obviously have to reassess the investment decision.”

How about the impact of London’s development problems on PfP’s broader pipeline? “It’s really challenging,” Ms Steele replies.

“London was practically ground to a halt. So, yes, of course it has made us kind of pause and reflect and rethink. But there is an appetite to be part of the solution for London. We’re working closely with the GLA, we’ve got just over 1,000 new homes at the moment which are either under construction, in legals or in planning, so there is a good pipeline there.”

The emergency measures introduced in London are a positive for PfP, she adds. Starts on new homes plunged from nearly 26,000 in 2022-23 to less than 2,500 the next year, as high construction costs, high interest rates and building regulations have combined with a slow housing market.

In an attempt to restart development, the GLA and central government have intervened with two packages of measures. These include a fast-track planning service for projects delivering at least 20% affordable housing on private land, and some grant funding for affordable homes, among other policies.

Last week, the GLA revealed that the number of starts on site for affordable homes delivered under its programme is up 135% in 2024-25. Separately, the number of starts on site on council homes funded by the body also almost tripled. While this is a huge jump, the total number was 9,366 homes, which is still well under the GLA’s target of about 18,000-19,000 starts.

Making the most of merging

The crunch in London development came at a time when Places for People was just setting up its new division to focus on development in the capital, which Ms Steele leads.

“The emergency measures that have been announced are positive for us in establishing a new London region,” Ms Steele says. The new Greater London region was set up as a result of PfP’s merger with Origin Housing in 2024, which has involved folding in the organisation’s London development pipeline.

“The first colleagues that [were] integrated [into] PfP came into my team,” Ms Steele adds. “You know, ‘no pressure Sammy, this needs to go well’.” Fifteen of Origin’s staff joined an existing PfP team of 35, bringing Ms Steele’s total team to 50.

“My main focus initially was, how do I make it as smooth for these people as possible? How do I make them feel as welcome as possible? Put myself in their shoes. What would I want joining a new business when I’ve... not made the choice to join that new business?”