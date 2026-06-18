Abri exceeds annual new homes target with record level of investment

The number of homes delivered in 2025-26 represents a 17.5% increase on the previous year, when Abri completed 956 homes.

Abri said this “marks a strong start” to its new investment strategy, published in April , which aims to deliver 20,000 new homes over the next 10 years.

Of the homes completed in the last financial year, 561 were for affordable and social rent, while 530 were shared ownership.

More than 600 homes were delivered through Abri’s strategic partnership with Homes England under the previous Affordable Homes Programme (AHP).

Abri also said a further 1,595 homes are currently on site, with 194 more identified for the AHP 2021-2026.

The housing association pointed to the National Housing Federation’s Local Economic Impact Calculator, which estimated that the 1,123 new homes Abri delivered last year contributed nearly £188m in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the economy.