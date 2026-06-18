Abri exceeds annual new homes target with record level of investment

Abri delivered 1,123 new homes last year, surpassing its target of 1,000 annual completions.
The 58,000-home landlord invested a record £350m in development in 2025-26.
Abri said this “marks a strong start” to its new investment strategy, published in April, which aims to deliver 20,000 new homes over the next 10 years.
The number of homes delivered in 2025-26 represents a 17.5% increase on the previous year, when Abri completed 956 homes.
Of the homes completed in the last financial year, 561 were for affordable and social rent, while 530 were shared ownership.
More than 600 homes were delivered through Abri’s strategic partnership with Homes England under the previous Affordable Homes Programme (AHP).
Abri also said a further 1,595 homes are currently on site, with 194 more identified for the AHP 2021-2026.
The housing association pointed to the National Housing Federation’s Local Economic Impact Calculator, which estimated that the 1,123 new homes Abri delivered last year contributed nearly £188m in Gross Value Added (GVA) to the economy.
Rose Bean, chief investment officer at Abri, said: “In what continues to be a challenging market, we’re extremely proud to have delivered an Abri record of 1,123 new homes in a single year, making a strong start to the goals set out in our new strategy.”
“I’m excited to see what we can achieve through our new investment strategy, which gives us the initiative to deliver even more desperately needed new homes,” Ms Bean added.
Abri’s investment strategy said the landlord will continue to deliver its original target of 1,000 homes per year with on-balance sheet funding, and will increase this output “if further efficiencies unlock additional capacity”.
In order to deliver 20,000 new homes by 2036, the group said it will require alternative financing and “an enhanced funding model incorporating traditional debt financing and equity investment”.
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