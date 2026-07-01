Affordable homes in new towns will be funded through SAHP bids, official confirms

Homes England chief property officer Alison Crofton confirmed at a House of Lords inquiry session yesterday that organisations overseeing the 10,000-home developments will be able to bid for cash from the £39bn 10-year grant programme.

Ms Crofton said it is “correct” that the government cannot, in the words of one Labour peer, “take [the] initiative” in distributing the cash at the moment.

Instead it will “wait for the bids to come in”, and allow private sector partners to deliver the houses, she said.

Announced two years ago, the Labour government’s new towns programme aims to emulate the UK’s post-war housebuilding boom.