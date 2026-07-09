Affordable housing starts target missed in London by thousands

The Greater London Authority’s (GLA) £4bn Affordable Homes Programme 2021-26 (AHP) achieved 14,335 starts by March 2026, against a target of 17,800 to 19,000.

Nearly four in five homes started under the programme were for social rent.

In May 2026, it was announced that the March 2026 deadline for starts would be extended by up to six months on a case-by-case basis.

Figures last year showed that the capital was significantly behind on its affordable housing goals, despite the mayor’s office reducing the starts target from 23,900 to 27,200 in March 2025.